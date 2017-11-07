The golden rule of understanding the finance industry, why Enbridge got hammered, and the NAFTA effect

Business Insider reports that if Broadcom Ltd. is successful in its hostile takeover of competitor Qualcomm Inc., the investment banking firms involved in the deal could generate up to $280-million (U.S.) in commissions.

The mammoth scale of the potential commission cheques is a reminder that the bulk of the finance industry on both sides of the border is organized around supporting the ultra-high profit margins of investment banking departments.

Broker-dealer firms, for instance, look to increase the number of investment advisers in part so that they can market themselves to public companies as a firm that can easily place large new issues of stock or debt. This phenomenon also explains why brokers are so richly compensated for placing initial public offerings or secondary offerings to client accounts -- it helps investment bankers do their jobs and generate more business.

The golden rule is, if you don't understand why something in finance happens like it does, it's almost certainly because the investment banking department wants it that way.

Ever wonder why analyst target prices for stocks are always too high? The analysts making the targets know that their primary audience, institutional portfolio managers, never look at them but the CEOs of the companies being covered often do. A high analyst target price could potentially make a CEO happy enough that when they need investment banking services for a new stock issue they are predisposed to pick that analysts' firm.

Prominent equity analysts often change companies for large guaranteed pay packages. On the surface, this expense doesn't seem to make business sense because research departments don't directly generate revenue. But usually the analyst is not recruited for the quality of their reports, although that's involved - it's because they have strong corporate relationships that can translate into profitable investment banking deals.

The industry's orientation around investment banking business is neither inherently good nor bad, merely an obvious way to maximize profits. Investors should be aware of it, however, to avoid cases where there's a conflict of interest and also because it makes the functioning of the finance industry far more intelligible.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the twice a week Globe Investor newsletter.

NEW: We've launched a new Top Business: Evening Edition newsletter providing a summary of the biggest business headlines of the day.

Stocks to ponder

NuVista Energy Ltd. This energy stock appears on the positive breakouts list. We are seeing positive price momentum emerge in numerous energy stocks. As a result, the negative investor sentiment for energy stocks may soon shift, especially if commodity prices continue to strengthen. Calgary-based NuVista Energy is a gas-weighted producer with its operations focused on the Montney formation of the Alberta Deep Basin – in the Wapiti Montney zone. It recently reported solid earnings and now has 16 buy recommendations. Jennifer Dowty reports.

Enbridge Inc. Enbridge's shares got hammered last week. Sometimes, it's not what a company says, but what it doesn't say, that gives investors fits. On Thursday, in a marked departure from previous earnings reports, Enbridge made no mention in its third-quarter news release or conference call about its previously announced plans to raise its dividend by 10 per cent to 12 per cent annually through 2024. John Heinzl explains.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. This stock was last featured in the Breakouts report seven months ago. Since then, the share price has increased over 50 per cent. While the share price could retreat in the near-term given its strong move higher in recent days (rallying 21 per cent over the past two weeks) , the underlying uptrend remains intact. The stock has an unanimous buy call from nine analysts on the Street. Calgary-based Yangarra Resources is a junior oil and gas company with operations focused on the Cardium in central Alberta. Jennifer Dowty takes a look at the stock.

Weight Watchers. Weight Watchers International Inc.'s improbable rally has fresh momentum. The weight-loss company's shares rose as much as 22 per cent to $54.47 on Tuesday after it boosted its profit forecast. The gain would put the stock's year-to-date surge at about 375 per cent. Weight Watchers also continued its streak of adding subscribers, another sign that its technology investments and marketing campaign are paying off. Key to the effort is board member Oprah Winfrey, who acquired a stake in the business two years ago and agreed to become the face of the program. Craig Giammona from Bloomberg News reports.

The Rundown

Investors should not assume the stock-market spectacle can continue

Stock markets are putting on a fireworks show. But investors shouldn't allow themselves to be dazzled by the spectacle. The danger lies in assuming that today's blazing results will continue indefinitely. Thanks in large part to stocks' recent record-setting performance, a wide gap is opening up between what professionals consider reasonable expectations and what ordinary investors appear to be counting on. Ian McGugan reports.

Desjardins: Three stocks, one common strength: Strong free cash flow

Maher Yaghi, telecom, media and technology analyst at Desjardins Securities, recently spoke with The Globe and Mail about three stocks he believes will deliver solid returns to investors. "All three companies that we will be discussing are expected to show accelerating free cash flow growth for different reasons but all three are picks that I thought would be good stocks to own going forward as their free cash flow profiles are going to materially improve over the next 12 months." Read Jennifer Dowty's interview.

The NAFTA effect: Investors in Canadian auto-parts makers may soon face a rude awakening

The stocks of Canadian auto-parts makers have been on a tear, buoyed by the belief that replacing all the cars lost in last summer's hurricanes will boost sales. Third-quarter earnings numbers, which start Tuesday from Linamar Corp., should do little to dissuade investors. Still, the stocks have run so far, so fast, it suggests the market is ignoring another storm: The continuing renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement, an upending of which could throw a significant wrench into the three companies' business models. David Milstead examines the issues.

Why this product is generating so much buzz in the mutual fund industry

Canadian mutual-fund companies could soon be offering retail investors a class of complex investing strategies currently reserved only for institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Regulatory approval for these so-called "liquid alternatives" funds, which are designed to maximize returns while providing downside protection in falling markets, could come as soon as next year. Clare O'Hara explains.

Beyond Google: six under-the-radar tech stocks

Global name recognition comes easily to high-tech giants Google Inc., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. They dominate media coverage and market activity as investors gravitate to them. But what about other tech companies – some right here in Canada – that are performing well but perhaps flying a bit under the radar? We asked two portfolio managers to recommend lesser-known tech stocks worth taking a look at. Here's their picks, reports Jeff Buckstein.

How this former Nortel employee invested his way to a comfortable retirement at age 49

David Ha achieved his goal of early retirement at the age of 49. But it was a roller-coaster ride getting there. He worked at Nortel Networks Corp. for many years, accumulating shares in the company through the employee stock purchasing plan. At the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000, he had become quite wealthy. But his holdings came crashing down during the ensuing bust. Larry MacDonald looks at how he was able to recover from these challenges.

A young investor has $10K to invest. What should she do?

A hard-working 19-year-old woman has $10,000 from summer and part-time jobs to invest. Her mother wants to know where the money should go – a robo-adviser, index funds or other options? A key consideration in making a choice of investment is timeframe. Unless the money won't be needed for at least five to 10 years, it's too risky to invest in the stock market. Losing money in stocks would be a harsh lesson for a young adult just starting out as investor. The longer the timeframe, the better the chances of good results from stocks. Rob Carrick examines the next steps.

Number Crunchers

Seven U.S. consumer-staple stocks with robust sales, profitability

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I read your recent article (tgam.ca/2xuVEXi) about Canadian Apartment Properties REIT. Are you not concerned about the expanded rent controls recently introduced by the Ontario government?

Answer: No. Prior to the new legislation being passed in May, apartments in Ontario that were built on or after Nov. 1, 1991, were exempt from annual rent-increase guidelines. Now, those buildings are subject to the same maximum annual increase (for 2017, the rate is 1.5 per cent) as older apartments.

However, CAP REIT (CAR.UN) has said the new law will have no impact on its projected rental revenue. There are a few reasons for this.

First, of CAP REIT's 22,136 rental suites in Ontario (as of April, when the bill was introduced), just 812 – or 3.7 per cent – were built after 1991. Second, CAP REIT said it has been adhering to Ontario's rental-increase guidelines for all of its properties, even those constructed after 1991. Third, landlords can still apply for above-guideline increases in certain cases, such as when they make major repairs, renovations or additions to a property.

Finally, it's important to note that rent controls don't apply when an apartment unit turns over. In those situations, the landlord can charge the incoming tenant whatever rent the market will bear.

As I pointed out in my column, this is one reason that CAP REIT's revenue per rental unit has been rising at a faster rate than the rent-increase guideline.

CAP REIT is one of 22 stocks in my Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio. Globe Unlimited subscribers can view the complete portfolio at tgam.ca/dividendportfolio

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



What's up in the days ahead

Scott Barlow will present the charts that explain the recent rally in base metals - and has a word of caution for those thinking the good times are here for good in the sector. Meanwhile, John Heinzl will answer reader questions on Enbridge that flooded his inbox this weekend.

