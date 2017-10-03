 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Yield Hog: John Heinzl's new model dividend growth portfolio

Yield Hog: John Heinzl's new model dividend growth portfolio

John Heinzl
For Subscribers

John Heinzl's new model dividend growth portfolio

CompanyTickerNo. of shrsShr price $**Purchase Price $Market Value $***Book Value $***Gain/Loss %Yield %
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*AQN-T40013.1913.195,276.00 5,276.00 0%4.41%
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*AW.UN-T10032.9732.973,297.00 3,297.00 0%4.84%
BCE Inc.*BCE-T7058.4658.464,092.20 4,092.20 0%4.91%
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*BIP-UN-T10053.8253.825,382.00 5,382.00 0%4.03%
Bank of Montreal*BMO-T5094.4394.434,721.50 4,721.50 0%3.81%
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*CAR.UN-T12033.7333.734,047.60 4,047.60 0%3.79%
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce*CM-T40109.17109.174,366.80 4,366.80 0%4.76%
Capital Power Corp.*CPX-T16024.6724.673,947.20 3,947.20 0%6.77%
CT REIT*CRT.UN-T25013.8913.893,472.50 3,472.50 0%5.04%
Canadian Utilities Ltd.*CU-T10038.7538.753,875.00 3,875.00 0%3.69%
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*DGRO-N12532.4732.475,063.94 5,063.94 0%2.29%
Emera Inc.*EMA-T10047.2647.264,726.00 4,726.00 0%4.42%
Enbridge Inc.*ENB-T10052.1252.125,212.00 5,212.00 0%4.68%
Fortis Inc.*FTS-T10044.7844.784,478.00 4,478.00 0%3.57%
Manulife Financial Corp.*MFC-T18025.3125.314,555.80 4,555.80 0%3.24%
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*PZA-T20016.5616.563,312.00 3,312.00 0%5.17%
Canadian REIT*REF.UN-T10046.1346.134,613.00 4,613.00 0%4.05%
Royal Bank Of Canada*RY-T5096.5496.544,827.00 4,827.00 0%3.77%
Telus Corp.*T-T10044.8844.884,488.00 4,488.00 0%4.39%
Toronto-Dominion Bank*TD-T7070.2570.254,917.50 4,917.50 0%3.42%
TransCanada Corp.*TRP-T8061.6761.674,933.60 4,933.60 0%4.05%
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*XIU-T27523.1523.156,366.25 6,366.25 0%2.68%
Cash29.11 29.11
Total100,000.00100,000.00

*Also in personal portfolio

***As of Sept 30, 2017

***In Canadian dollars

Dividends received since last update: n/a

Gain/loss is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value (which varies according to purchase date).

For U.S. companies, figures are converted to Canadian dollars at exchange rates that vary according to the date of purchase.

As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.