Yield Hog: John Heinzl's new model dividend growth portfolio

John Heinzl's new model dividend growth portfolio
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|400
|13.19
|13.19
|5,276.00
|5,276.00
|0%
|4.41%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW.UN-T
|100
|32.97
|32.97
|3,297.00
|3,297.00
|0%
|4.84%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|70
|58.46
|58.46
|4,092.20
|4,092.20
|0%
|4.91%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|100
|53.82
|53.82
|5,382.00
|5,382.00
|0%
|4.03%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|50
|94.43
|94.43
|4,721.50
|4,721.50
|0%
|3.81%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR.UN-T
|120
|33.73
|33.73
|4,047.60
|4,047.60
|0%
|3.79%
|Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|109.17
|109.17
|4,366.80
|4,366.80
|0%
|4.76%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|24.67
|24.67
|3,947.20
|3,947.20
|0%
|6.77%
|CT REIT*
|CRT.UN-T
|250
|13.89
|13.89
|3,472.50
|3,472.50
|0%
|5.04%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|38.75
|38.75
|3,875.00
|3,875.00
|0%
|3.69%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|32.47
|32.47
|5,063.94
|5,063.94
|0%
|2.29%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|100
|47.26
|47.26
|4,726.00
|4,726.00
|0%
|4.42%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|52.12
|52.12
|5,212.00
|5,212.00
|0%
|4.68%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|44.78
|44.78
|4,478.00
|4,478.00
|0%
|3.57%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|25.31
|25.31
|4,555.80
|4,555.80
|0%
|3.24%
|Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*
|PZA-T
|200
|16.56
|16.56
|3,312.00
|3,312.00
|0%
|5.17%
|Canadian REIT*
|REF.UN-T
|100
|46.13
|46.13
|4,613.00
|4,613.00
|0%
|4.05%
|Royal Bank Of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|96.54
|96.54
|4,827.00
|4,827.00
|0%
|3.77%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|44.88
|44.88
|4,488.00
|4,488.00
|0%
|4.39%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|70.25
|70.25
|4,917.50
|4,917.50
|0%
|3.42%
|TransCanada Corp.*
|TRP-T
|80
|61.67
|61.67
|4,933.60
|4,933.60
|0%
|4.05%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|23.15
|23.15
|6,366.25
|6,366.25
|0%
|2.68%
|Cash
|29.11
|29.11
|Total
|100,000.00
|100,000.00
*Also in personal portfolio
***As of Sept 30, 2017
***In Canadian dollars
Dividends received since last update: n/a
Gain/loss is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value (which varies according to purchase date).
For U.S. companies, figures are converted to Canadian dollars at exchange rates that vary according to the date of purchase.
As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
