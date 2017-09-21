Mongolia’s tiny stock market soars on coal-trade boom

A boom in the coal trade in Mongolia has helped elevate the country's benchmark stock index and pump the tiny exchange's market capitalization to five-year highs as optimism about the economy grows following a bailout deal.

Coal miners in the landlocked North Asian country are set to increase production on the back of improved market conditions as demand grows from top trade partner China. Mongolia has helped fill a supply gap following Beijing's ban on imports from North Korea and some smaller ports, as well as the closing in China of mines from tougher environmental regulations.

A $5.5-billion (U.S.) bailout approved by the International Monetary Fund this year has also helped underpin positive market sentiment, although the disbursement of funds was delayed earlier this month when the government was toppled in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

"Coal exports into China were growing very quickly in the first half of this year," said Dashdorj Bilguun, director of capital markets at Golomt Capital. "That's translated into higher-than-expected GDP growth."

Foreign interest remains limited and the market is thinly traded, but the market's headline performance has nonetheless been impressive.

The Mongolia Stock Exchange top 20 index has soared more than 45 per cent since the start of the year to highs not seen since March, 2012.

Total capitalization of the market, meanwhile, for the first time surpassed the two trillion tugrik ($1-billion) mark on Monday. That's a rise of more than 40 per cent over last year and the highest – in local currency terms – since 2012, when the economy grew 12.3 per cent. In U.S. dollar terms, however, market cap is smaller than it was five years ago because the tugrik has nearly halved in value against the greenback.

Mongolia reported 5.3-per-cent growth in the first half of 2017 with coal exports more than quadrupling over the same period the year before.

Leading the share-market charge is Tavantolgoi JSC, a partly state-owned coal company in the Gobi Desert. Drink maker APU JSC, another heavyweight, was also up on news of its planned merger with Heineken's beer and vodka business in Mongolia, which was announced in July.