Ten wealth managers attracting high-net-worth assets

The financial sector of the global economy is experiencing significant tailwinds, with central banks of developed economies across the world beginning to raise interest rates, or at least signalling an end to ultraloose monetary policy. Financial companies have targeted wealth management for the high-net-worth and "ultra high-net-worth" segments of the market as particularly strong engines of growth. Rising inequality has many negative implications for society, but financial institutions think that they can "make lemonade" and capitalize on this trend.

The key determinant of success in this space is attracting assets – in other words, winning the business of wealthy individuals, families, trusts, foundations etc. – and so it is on this forecasted metric that we will focus.

To not limit ourselves to North American companies we look for any company involved in investment management/services and only require that it at least trades in North America. For example, an Italian bank that can be bought on a New York exchange (in U.S. dollars) would be eligible.

Net new money is a closely watched indicator of future earnings in wealth management. The mean estimate of this figure will be an important factor in the valuation of companies, so an estimate that is better than the simple average will lead us to which companies to buy, and which to stay away from. For this we use the net new money “predicted surprise” (for fiscal year 2017), which is derived from the difference between the mean estimate and Thomson Reuters’ SmartEstimate – a more accurate metric that takes into consideration how recently estimates have been made, as well as how accurate the analyst has been historically, and weights them accordingly. We look for a (positive) predicted surprise of at least 3 per cent.

The essence of this strategy is that we are looking for a flaw in an underlying assumption that is used to value a company. If we buy the company now, before the market discovers the flaw, we will benefit when a new assumption replaces the older, flawed one, and the company is revalued.

What did we find?

The screen yields 10 companies, and a few with very large, positive predictive surprises.

For E*Trade Financial, the mean estimate is dragged down by an estimate of minus $20-billion (U.S.) – in other words, a net outflow of $20-billion – made in June. Since then, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a "buy" rating, and Merrill Lynch upgraded E*Trade from "neutral" to "buy." In October, two analysts, including an analyst from Wells Fargo who receives a five-star rating (highest possible) based on his estimates on E*Trade, made much more optimistic predictions. If these recent estimates turn out to be more accurate than the doomsday scenario painted almost six months ago, this will be great news for E*Trade's valuation.

Azimut Holding, an Italian investment manager and fund operator, is another interesting case. In May, an estimate was made that net new money for this year would be only $350-million. Between May and August, four acquisitions were announced, leading a five-star analyst for Equita (another Milan-based firm) to make an estimate of $4.7-billion. Since then, a further two acquisitions were announced.

LPL Financial Holdings is a similar story. In July a two-star analyst made an estimate of minus $1.3-million when the stock was trading at $45. This was followed by a positive earnings surprise, and an announced acquisition. In October a four-star analyst made an estimate of $17.4-billion, with the stock was trading at $53. The stock has since dropped to $50, so those who like LPL can get in at an opportune time by buying on the dip.

Investors are advised to do their own research before investing in any of the securities shown here.

Hugh Smith, MBA, works in the financial and risk unit of Thomson Reuters and specializes in wealth and asset management.