Investors should shift to defence as near-term market pullback looms

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Canaccord Genuity. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

For long-term investment managers with cash on hand, we would wait for a short-term (2-4 week) corrective phase to run its course. For short-term oriented accounts, we would look to reduce cyclical exposure, specifically to lumber and cannabis. For those managers required to be fully invested, we would add near-term exposure to bond proxies such as telcos and consumer staples.

Read the full report here.

Story continues below advertisement

Globe app users click here for the full report

Read other research reports here.