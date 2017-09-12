 Skip to main content

Chart Watch: Bull market promises more profitable surprises

David Tippin and Ron Meisels
The overall market outlook remains very positive. At some point in September – probably in the second half of the month when the next 21-day cycle matures and quadruple option expiry occurs – New York could come under some selling pressure, but the downside risk is about 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

If there is a pullback, the bears will come out in force and it should be treated as a major buying opportunity. Investors should be looking to put funds to work in the markets.

Ron Meisels
President of Phases & Cycles Inc.

Ron Meisels, President, Phases & Cycles Inc., has been active as an Analyst since 1971. He was Vice President and Director of Technical Research of Nesbitt Thomson (now BMO Nesbitt Burns) from 1982 to 1990. He was ranked among the top three technical analysts by Canadian Institutions for six consecutive years (Brendan Wood Survey). More

