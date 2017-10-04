 Skip to main content

Canadian ETFs: The latest launches and newest players

Kimberly Yip Woon Sun
Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Inovestor Inc. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Not a day goes by without news about exchange-traded funds, whether it be fund launches or new players joining the market. September was one of the industry's busiest months so far, with 26 new ETFs launched and assets under management peaking at $135-billion.

The market is increasingly saturated, with 27 ETF providers, compared to only 17 for the same period last year. This month alone, three issuers entered the industry – PIMCO Canada, Evolve funds and Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc.

