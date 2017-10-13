Echelon Wealth's top stock picks for the fourth quarter

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Echelon Wealth Partner. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Looking forward to Q417, our team has introduced four new holdings. Russ Stanley added CannTrust Holdings (TRST-CN, $4.40, speculative buy, PT$6.25), where he sees significant upside in part following its greenhouse licensing and despite its impressive 91-per-cent one-month return. Doug Loe added Immunovaccine (IMV-T, $1.09, speculative buy, PT$2.75), where he is looking for its DPX Platform to drive value in its immune therapy niche. Rob Goff added D-BOX Technologies (DBO-T, $0.33, speculative buy, PT$0.90), where he looks for cinema exhibitors to adopt its new recliner-based motion systems given pressures at the box office and the compelling economics of recliners. Matt O'Keefe added Ascendant Resources (ASND-T, speculative buy, PT$1.50), leaving our portfolio with four commodity names. We discussed the merits of having four of our 14 names with commodity exposure and made the conscious decision to proceed considering their diversification by commodity, by stage of development, by region and as always, consider prospective catalysts over the near to mid term.

We continue to view our portfolio as an aggressive, catalyst-rich portfolio of high growth, entrepreneurial companies. Our focus on these companies is expected to generate significant returns from corporate activities as a function of our identification of well run, high-growth companies founded on strong economics.

