Four stocks where waiting for a pullback proved costly

While we have the benefit of hindsight in these examples, they do help to flesh out the idea that over the long-term, waiting for a single-digit-percentage pullback to buy a stock that you already like has a better chance of creating more issues than what it is solving. Sure, an investor may get that Boxing-Day-sale type of feeling when or if they finally make a purchase, but the waiting can lead to many more issues and questions arising. Most importantly, if a few percentage points is what is the differentiator between a buy and sell decision, the opportunity is probably not that great to begin with and unlikely to be worth an investors time.

