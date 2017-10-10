How Canadian fund managers performed vs. indexes through the first half of 2017

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

For the one-year period ending June 2017, Canadian equity markets posted relatively weaker returns compared with other international markets. This, in turn, led to a higher percentage of active managers outperforming the benchmark, when compared with results from the second half of 2016.

Canadian equity: 33.33 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite, net of fees, at year-end June 2017

33.33 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite, net of fees, at year-end June 2017 U.S. equity: 28.57 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P 500 (CAD), net of fees, at year-end June 2017

28.57 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P 500 (CAD), net of fees, at year-end June 2017 Canadian small/mid-cap equity: 48.39 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P/TSX Completion Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017

48.39 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P/TSX Completion Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017 Canadian dividend and income equity: 51.43 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P/TSX Dividend Aristocrats Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017

Read the full report here.

Story continues below advertisement

Globe app users click here for the full report

Read other research reports here.