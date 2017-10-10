How Canadian fund managers performed vs. indexes through the first half of 2017

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
For the one-year period ending June 2017, Canadian equity markets posted relatively weaker returns compared with other international markets. This, in turn, led to a higher percentage of active managers outperforming the benchmark, when compared with results from the second half of 2016.
- Canadian equity: 33.33 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite, net of fees, at year-end June 2017
- U.S. equity: 28.57 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P 500 (CAD), net of fees, at year-end June 2017
- Canadian small/mid-cap equity: 48.39 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P/TSX Completion Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017
Canadian dividend and income equity: 51.43 per cent of funds outperformed the S&P/TSX Dividend Aristocrats Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017
Read the full report here.
Globe app users click here for the full report
Read other research reports here.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨