TSX earnings scorecard: How second-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
The TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard is the most comprehensive and up-to-the-minute compilation of aggregated earnings growth and market intelligence covering the companies included in the TSX Composite Index. This report combines Thomson Reuters' unrivaled historical earnings database, in-depth coverage of sell-side analysts' bottom-up corporate earnings estimates, and the analytic capabilities of Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research Group and desktop solutions.
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
Q2 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:
- TSX Composite = 19.5 per cent
- Ex-Energy = 12.2 per cent
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. = -29.0 per cent
- Healthcare Ex- VRX = -1.1 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 20.4 per cent
Q2 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations:
Eighty-nine per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q2 2017 EPS. Of the 218 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q2 2017:
- 52.8 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 35.3 per cent reported below analyst expectations
REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
Q2 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:
- TSX Composite = 7.2 per cent
- Ex-Energy = 3.3 per cent
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals = -10.9 per cent
- Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharmaceuticals = 8.0 per cent
- TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharmaceuticals = 7.4 per cent
Q2 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:
Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q2 2017:
- 59.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 40.2 per cent reported below analyst expectations
Click here to see a full copy of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard.
Globe app users click here for the full report
