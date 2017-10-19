TSX earnings scorecard: How third-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

The TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard is the most comprehensive and up-to-the-minute compilation of aggregated earnings growth and market intelligence covering the companies included in the TSX Composite Index. This report combines Thomson Reuters' unrivaled historical earnings database, in-depth coverage of sell-side analysts' bottom-up corporate earnings estimates, and the analytic capabilities of Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research Group and desktop solutions.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Story continues below advertisement

Q3 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite = 10.8 per cent

Ex-Energy = 6.7 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. = -46.1 per cent

Healthcare Ex- VRX = -38.2 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 11.9 per cent

Q3 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations:

Two per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q3 2017 EPS. Of the 5 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q3 2017:

100 per cent reported above analyst expectations

0 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite = 13.1 per cent

Ex-Energy = 11.8 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International = -30.3 per cent

Healthe Ex-VRX = -5.1 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRS = 13.8 per cent

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite = 8.6 per cent

Ex-Energy = 5.5 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals = -19.1 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharmaceuticals = 11.8 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharmaceuticals = 8.9 per cent

Q3 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q3 2017:

33.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations

66. per cent reported below analyst expectations

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates

TSX Composite = 14.5 per cent

Ex-Energy = 13.2 per cent

Valeant Pharma = -16.2 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma = 11.1 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma = 14.9 per cent

Click here to see a full copy of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard.

Globe app users click here for the full report

Read other research reports here.