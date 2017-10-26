TSX earnings scorecard: How third-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

The TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard is the most comprehensive and up-to-the-minute compilation of aggregated earnings growth and market intelligence covering the companies included in the TSX Composite Index. This report combines Thomson Reuters' unrivaled historical earnings database, in-depth coverage of sell-side analysts' bottom-up corporate earnings estimates, and the analytic capabilities of Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research Group and desktop solutions.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 11.6 per cent

Ex-Energy = 6.8 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. = -45.6 per cent

Healthcare Ex- VRX = -37.8 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 12.7 per cent

Q3 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations

Eleven per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q3 2017 EPS. Of the 28 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q3 2017:

60.7 per cent reported above analyst expectations

35.7 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates

TSX Composite = 13.1 per cent

Ex-Energy = 11.7 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals = -30.9 per cent

Healthcare Ex- VRX = -5.0 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 13.8 per cent

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates

TSX Composite = 45.4 per cent

Ex-Energy = 49.5 per cent

Valeant Pharma. (VRX.TO) = -17.6 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma. = 11.8 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma. = 46.1 per cent

Q3 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q3 2017:

48.4 per cent reported above analyst expectations

51.6 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Q4 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 14.8 per cent

Ex-Energy = 13.3 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals = -14.9 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma = 11.0 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma = 15.2 per cent

