TSX earnings scorecard: How third-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report's recommendations. For more on The Globe's disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

The TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard is the most comprehensive and up-to-the-minute compilation of aggregated earnings growth and market intelligence covering the companies included in the TSX Composite Index. This report combines Thomson Reuters' unrivaled historical earnings database, in-depth coverage of sell-side analysts' bottom-up corporate earnings estimates, and the analytic capabilities of Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research Group and desktop solutions.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Story continues below advertisement

Q2 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 20.8 per cent

Ex-Energy = 13.7 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. = -29.0 per cent

Healthcare Ex- VRX = -1.2 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 21.8 per cent

Q2 2017 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations

Ninety-eight per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q3 2017 EPS. Of the 239 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q2 2017:

54.0 per cent reported above analyst expectations

34.7 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Q3 2017 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates

TSX Composite = 14.5 per cent

Ex-Energy = 7.2 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals = -35.5 per cent

Healthcare Ex- VRX = -37.9 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-VRX = 15.5 per cent

REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates

TSX Composite = 7.3 per cent

Ex-Energy = 3.4 per cent

Valeant Pharma. (VRX.TO) = -10.9 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma. = 7.9 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma. = 7.5 per cent

Q2 2017 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q3 2017:

60.2 per cent reported above analyst expectations

39.4 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Q3 2017 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates

TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) = 5.5 per cent

Ex-Energy = 3.4 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals = -14.0 per cent

Healthcare Ex-Valeant Pharma = 11.4 per cent

TSX Composite Ex-Valeant Pharma = 5.7 per cent

Click here to see a full copy of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard.

Globe app users click here for the full report

Read other research reports here.