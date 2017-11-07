Why it's still 'early in the game' for this Canadian stock that has doubled in the past year

Storage lockers aren't the most attractive real estate asset, but investors looking for a simple, low-cost business that revolves around the "Four Ds" – death, divorce, downsizing and dislocation – may be interested in owning shares of StorageVault Canada Inc., the country's largest and only publicly listed storage company.

While shares of the TSX Venture Exchange-listed company have nearly doubled over the past year, some analysts and fund managers say the stock is a better bet since it retreated from a record high of $2.85 in mid-June.

Shares have slid back to $2.26 following an equity issue that accompanied the company's largest acquisition earlier this year, the $396.6-million purchase of Sentinel Storage, which closed in late July.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts say Toronto-based StorageVault, which owns and manages 146 facilities across Canada, now trades more in line with its U.S. storage peers, which makes it attractive for long-term investors to get in.

"It's always been kind of an expensive stock because it's a growth stock … but the valuation is actually fairly reasonable at these levels because of the pullback," said Raymond James analyst Johann Rodrigues, who has a "buy" rating and $3 price target on the stock.

Despite the stock's surge over the past year, Mr. Rodrigues believes more money can be made for investors. "You might have missed the first three innings, but it's still early in the game," he said.

Among six analysts that cover the stock, five have a "buy" rating and one a "hold," with an average price target of $3.05, according to Bloomberg. That's an implied return of more than 30 per cent compared with its Tuesday close.

Analysts like the company's simple business model and ability to grow both through acquisitions, and from its own operations through rising rents and cost-cutting.

About 80 per cent of Canada's storage industry includes smaller, often family-owned operations seen as potential takeover targets, especially as owners get older and are seeking to sell the business and retire. StorageVault is considered an attractive buyer in part because of its ability to offer payment in cash as well as company shares, which can have tax benefits for sellers, compared with just taking cash.

"It gives StorageVault a tool in their tool belt that nobody else in Canada has because there are no other public companies," Mr. Rodrigues said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Some risks for the company include competition, oversupply and an economic downturn.

Mr. Rodrigues believes StorageVault is more immune to an economic downturn, compared with some other real estate assets, because of its market catering to the "Four Ds."

"It's not a recession-proof business, but it's much less tied to the health of the economy than other real estate asset classes like office or retail," Mr. Rodrigues said.

StorageVault chief executive Steven Scott says business is tougher in Alberta and Saskatchewan today because of the lingering effects of the downturn in the energy sector, while cities such as Toronto and Vancouver are strong.

"Our business is driven by population growth," Mr. Scott said.

He said another challenge for the company is that some local governments are cracking down on where new storage spaces can be built. "It's good for the assets we own, but not for new product to come onstream," Mr. Scott said.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, he said the storage business is attractive long term, due in part to its high gross margins and low operating costs. "You just take a broom, sweep it and the next person moves in," he said. "It doesn't mean it's easy to run. You still have to operate and be disciplined about it, but it's a very simple business."

And while the company will continue to pursue acquisitions, Mr. Scott said they're being picky on price. "We're an acquisition story as long as there are acquisitions available, but we aren't going to overpay for an asset," he said.

Peter Imhof, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments, owns the stock because of the potential to grow through acquisitions and because it's a unique play in Canada. "We like the story," said Mr. Imhof, who bought the stock in the spring and plans to hold it long term. "I would feel comfortable buying the stock at these prices."

National Bank Financial analyst Dawoon Chung has an "outperform" (similar to a buy) rating on the stock and $3.40 price target, the highest among his peers. "Despite the interest-rate hikes and rising cost of debt, investment activities [in the self-storage business] continue to be healthy," he said in a note.

Industrial Alliance analyst Brad Sturges has the lone "hold" on the stock and lowered his target to $2.50 from $2.75 in August after the company reported second-quarter funds from operations of 16 cents per share, below his forecast of 18 cents. Mr. Sturges said in a note that he believes the share price "may be more limited in the near term. However, we believe [StorageVault] can quickly grow into its market valuation in the next couple of years."