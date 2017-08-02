Chris Umiastowski's model growth portfolio

Strategy Lab experts started with a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio on Sept. 13, 2012. They can each hold five to 12 Canadian or U.S. securities and trade as often or as little as they wish. We'll monitor their portfolios on a regular basis so you can see how they're performing.
This is growth investor Chris Umiastowski's model portfolio. Read more about how he chose his investments in his first column.
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of
shrs
|Shr
price
US$**
|Purchase
Price
US$
|Market
Value
$***
|Book
Value
$***
|Gain/
Loss
%
|Yield
%
|Comment
|Apple *
|AAPL-Q
|56
|$148.73
|$97.57
|$10,398.61
|$5,299.92
|96.20%
|1.69%
|Leading play on mobile computing
|Google *
|GOOG-Q
|8
|$930.50
|$353.02
|$9,293.83
|$2,739.44
|239.26%
|0
|Exposure to online advertising and mobile computing
|Google *
|GOOGL-Q
|8
|$945.50
|$353.02
|$9,443.65
|$2,739.44
|244.73%
|Amazon *
|AMZN-Q
|20
|$987.78
|$260.24
|$24,664.87
|$5,048.66
|388.54%
|0
|Exposure to cloud computing, online retail, digital ecosystem
|Netflix *
|NFLX-Q
|385
|$181.66
|$8.29
|$87,318.97
|$3,094.29
|2721.93%
|0
|Leader in over-the-top video
|Netflix (partial sale 11/13/13)
|NFLX-Q
|10
|$333.73
|$58.00
|$3,493.49
|$562.60
|520.95%
|Netflix (partial sale 11/25/13)
|NFLX-Q
|15
|$350.24
|$58.00
|$5,541.50
|$843.90
|556.65%
|Netflix (partial sale 6/1/15)
|NFLX-Q
|10
|$623.00
|$58.00
|$7,748.25
|$562.60
|1277.22%
|Rackspace (sold 6/10/14)
|RAX-N
|80
|$37.88
|$65.22
|$3,306.17
|$5,061.07
|-34.67%
|0
|Leader in service-rich cloud computing
|Sprint (sold 7/11/13)
|S-N
|738
|$7.65
|$5.20
|$5,863.06
|$3,722.47
|57.50%
|0
|Turnaround play in 4G wireless
|Sprint (sold 7/15/13)
|S-N
|262
|$6.72
|$5.20
|$1,833.71
|$1,321.53
|38.76%
|Sierra Wireless *
|SWIR-Q
|600
|$29.50
|$8.67
|$22,098.45
|$5,045.94
|337.95%
|0
|Leader in machine-to-machine wireless
|Priceline.com *
|PCLN-Q
|14
|$2,028.50
|$625.96
|$35,456.15
|$8,649.52
|309.92%
|0
|Online travel company
|Facebook *
|FB-Q
|125
|$169.25
|$46.61
|$26,413.58
|$6,098.92
|333.09%
|0
|Social media
|Tesla *
|TSLA-Q
|50
|$323.47
|$129.76
|$20,192.61
|$7,104.97
|184.20%
|0
|Electric cars
|SolarCity (exch for TSLA 11/24/16))
|SCTY-Q
|65
|$20.34
|$50.89
|$1,775.18
|$3,747.13
|-52.63%
|0
|Starbucks
|SBUX-Q
|145
|$53.98
|$52.22
|$9,772.13
|$9,417.17
|3.77%
|1.85%
|Redknee *
|RKN-T
|4000
|C$0.92
|C$1.18
|$3,680.00
|$4,720.00
|-22.03%
|0
|Emerging player in carrier billing and promotion systems
|DragonWave (sold 6/1/15)
|DWI-T
|1673
|C$0.75
|C$2.99
|$1,254.75
|$5,002.27
|-74.92%
|0
|Cash
|$846.02
|($9,958.26)
|Chris Umiastowski's total
|$259,578.87
|$50,000.00
|419.16%
|John Heinzl’s total
|$87,166.47
|$50,000.00
|74.33%
|Andrew Hallam’s total
|$73,343.36
|$50,000.00
|46.69%
|Norman Rothery’s total
|$96,915.85
|$50,000.00
|93.83%
* Also in personal portfolio
**As of close of July 31, 2017
***In Canadian dollars
Dividends received since last update: none
Gain/loss is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value (which varies according to purchase date).
For U.S. companies, figures are converted to Canadian dollars at exchange rates that vary according to the date of purchase.
As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
