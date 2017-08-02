 Skip to main content

Chris Umiastowski's model growth portfolio

Chris Umiastowski
Special to The Globe and Mail
Strategy Lab experts started with a hypothetical $50,000 portfolio on Sept. 13, 2012. They can each hold five to 12 Canadian or U.S. securities and trade as often or as little as they wish. We'll monitor their portfolios on a regular basis so you can see how they're performing.

This is growth investor Chris Umiastowski's model portfolio. Read more about how he chose his investments in his first column.

CompanyTickerNo. of
shrs		Shr
price
US$**		Purchase
Price
US$		Market
Value
$***		Book
Value
$***		Gain/
Loss
%		Yield
%		Comment
Apple *AAPL-Q56$148.73 $97.57 $10,398.61 $5,299.92 96.20%1.69%Leading play on mobile computing
Google *GOOG-Q8$930.50 $353.02 $9,293.83 $2,739.44 239.26%0Exposure to online advertising and mobile computing
Google *GOOGL-Q8$945.50 $353.02 $9,443.65 $2,739.44 244.73%
Amazon *AMZN-Q20$987.78 $260.24 $24,664.87 $5,048.66 388.54%0Exposure to cloud computing, online retail, digital ecosystem
Netflix *NFLX-Q385$181.66 $8.29 $87,318.97 $3,094.29 2721.93%0Leader in over-the-top video
Netflix (partial sale 11/13/13)NFLX-Q10$333.73 $58.00 $3,493.49 $562.60 520.95%
Netflix (partial sale 11/25/13)NFLX-Q15$350.24 $58.00 $5,541.50 $843.90 556.65%
Netflix (partial sale 6/1/15)NFLX-Q10$623.00 $58.00 $7,748.25 $562.60 1277.22%
Rackspace (sold 6/10/14)RAX-N80$37.88 $65.22 $3,306.17 $5,061.07 -34.67%0Leader in service-rich cloud computing
Sprint (sold 7/11/13)S-N738$7.65 $5.20 $5,863.06 $3,722.47 57.50%0Turnaround play in 4G wireless
Sprint (sold 7/15/13)S-N262$6.72 $5.20 $1,833.71 $1,321.53 38.76%
Sierra Wireless *SWIR-Q600$29.50 $8.67 $22,098.45 $5,045.94 337.95%0Leader in machine-to-machine wireless
Priceline.com *PCLN-Q14$2,028.50 $625.96 $35,456.15 $8,649.52 309.92%0Online travel company
Facebook *FB-Q125$169.25 $46.61 $26,413.58 $6,098.92 333.09%0Social media
Tesla *TSLA-Q50$323.47 $129.76 $20,192.61 $7,104.97 184.20%0Electric cars
SolarCity (exch for TSLA 11/24/16))SCTY-Q65$20.34 $50.89 $1,775.18 $3,747.13 -52.63%0
StarbucksSBUX-Q145$53.98 $52.22 $9,772.13 $9,417.17 3.77%1.85%
Redknee *RKN-T4000C$0.92C$1.18$3,680.00 $4,720.00 -22.03%0Emerging player in carrier billing and promotion systems
DragonWave (sold 6/1/15)DWI-T1673C$0.75C$2.99$1,254.75 $5,002.27 -74.92%0
Cash$846.02 ($9,958.26)
Chris Umiastowski's total$259,578.87$50,000.00419.16%
John Heinzl’s total$87,166.47$50,000.00 74.33%
Andrew Hallam’s total$73,343.36$50,000.00 46.69%
Norman Rothery’s total$96,915.85$50,000.00 93.83%

* Also in personal portfolio
**As of close of July 31, 2017
***In Canadian dollars
Dividends received since last update: none
Gain/loss is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value (which varies according to purchase date).
For U.S. companies, figures are converted to Canadian dollars at exchange rates that vary according to the date of purchase.
As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.

