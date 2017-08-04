The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Apple (STAR)

Here at Stars and Dogs, we're all about saving time, so let me offer a four-word summary of Apple's latest earnings report: Everything's going gangbusters everywhere. In fact, the only real risk seems to be whether consumers will be willing to pay outrageous prices for Apple's new iPhone, when it debuts this fall. Let me offer a one-word prediction: Yes.



AAPL (Nasdaq), $156.39 (U.S.), up $6.89 or 4.6% over week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (STAR)

Grandad loved the Dow. It was big, simple and traditional, which, come to think of it, was pretty much like Grandad himself. But the world's stodgiest stock index has been acting like a teenager ever since Donald Trump took office. Maybe it's Trumponomics or maybe it's an expanding global economy, but the Dow is kicking butt. Grandad would have been so proud.



DJIA, 22,092.81, up 262.50 or 1.2% over week.

Cineplex (DOG)

Who could have figured that cinematic masterpieces like Baywatch might flounder? Who might have predicted that another Transformers movie would somehow fail to excite? Certainly not theatre owners, who have been swamped by uninspired, me-too entertainment this summer. Maybe they could make a film about their plight. They could call it Drek.



CGX (TSX), $43.97, down $5.23 or 10.6% over week.

Aphria (DOG)

Bummer! Canada's cannabis industry lost its mellow this week when the country's only clearinghouse for stocks began to mull a move that would disrupt trading in the shares of marijuana growers with U.S. operations. The clearinghouse is afraid of potential legal problems. Suddenly, the sector devoted to getting high is feeling low.



APH (TSX), $5.75, down 74¢ or 11.4% over week.

Air Canada (STAR)

Air Canada has staged a remarkable recovery over the past few years and this week's earnings report offered even more evidence that the carrier has found a patch of blue skies. To be sure, the airline industry is ferociously cyclical, but as every aviator – and every investor – knows, there's a lot to be said for upward momentum. Enjoy the flight!



AC (TSX), $21.67, up $2.63 or 13.8% over week.