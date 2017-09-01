The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week​

Toronto-Dominion Bank (STAR)

Yes, banking can indeed be this comfortable – for the shareholders, that is. Shares of TD, Canada's second-largest bank by market cap, surged after it posted a 17-per-cent jump in third-quarter profit to $2.77-billion, lifted by strong retail results, lower loan losses and higher interest rates. But with the housing market cooling, the Canadian dollar up sharply and uncertainties swirling around NAFTA, banking might not be this comfortable forever.



TD (TSX), $67.50, up $2.68 or 4.1% over week.

Toromont Industries (STAR)

"Vrooom, vroom. Rrrrrr. Clunk, clunk!" Waking up to the noise of heavy machinery outside your window is no fun. But Toromont investors woke up to a sweeter sound this week: "Cha-ching!" Shares of the heavy-equipment supplier soared after it announced the $1.02-billion acquisition of privately held Hewitt Group – the authorized Caterpillar dealer for Quebec and Atlantic Canada – that will dramatically expand Toromont's footprint.



TIH (TSX), $53.07, up $8.17 or 18.2% over week.

Brown-Forman (STAR)

Lemme give you a – hic – tip. Y'ever heard of Brown-Forman, the company that makes Jack Daniels whisky? S'my favourite brand. But you know what I – hic – like even better than whisky? Brown-Forman's stock. It rose this week after first-quarter sales went up 9 per cent. Lotsa people are drinking premium whiskies now like Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel and Gentleman Jack, but to be honest they all – hic – taste the same to me: delicious!



BF.B (NYSE), $53.38 (U.S.), up $2.97 or 5.9% over week.

Barnes & Noble Education (DOG)

Why pay full pop for a textbook at the campus bookstore when you can find a used copy online for half the price? With students turning to websites such as Amazon and CampusBooks to buy or rent textbooks, traditional retailers such as Barnes & Noble Education – with 781 college bookstores across the United States – are feeling the pinch. The company posted a loss of $34.8-million in the first quarter, prompting investors to give the stock a failing grade.



BNED (NYSE), $5.51 (U.S.), down $1.47 or 21.1% over week.

Campbell Soup (DOG)

Who wants soup?! Nobody, apparently. Citing "changing consumer preferences," Campbell Soup posted fourth-quarter earnings short of estimates as revenue fell for the 11th consecutive quarter, sending its stock down sharply. With value-priced brands taking a growing share of soup sales and e-commerce and meal delivery also reshaping the food industry, Campbell chief executive officer Denise Morrison said the market will remain "hyper competitive for the foreseeable future." That's mmm, mmm bad news for investors.



CPB (NYSE), $45.40 (U.S.), down $6 or 11.7% over week.