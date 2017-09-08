The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

TRIVAGO (DOG)

That scruffy guy in the Trivago commercials? He's probably not dancing now. Shares of the hotel-booking website took an express elevator to the ground floor after the German-based company cut its estimate for 2017 revenue growth to 40 per cent from previous guidance of 50 per cent, citing softer ad spending by hotels and other travel companies. With competition from rival websites heating up and Airbnb also cutting into hotel bookings, Trivago investors are putting their vacation plans on hold.

TVRG (NYSE), $10.96 (U.S.), down $4.55 or 29.3% over week

EQUIFAX (DOG)

What to do if you believe your Equifax credit file has been hacked: 1) Cut up all your credit and debit cards and stop using bank machines; 2) Trade only with beads and bits of metal or, in the case of large purchases, livestock; 2) Contact every store you've ever shopped at and tell them if someone using your name tries to buy something, "stall them until I come down there." Heck, nobody else seems to be able to stop the hackers, so it's worth a try.



EFX (NYSE), $123.23 (U.S.), down $18.36 or 13% over week

DOLLARAMA (STAR)

Money-saving tip: Instead of buying the bride and groom a single place-setting from their wedding registry, get them a complete set of plates, bowls and cutlery from Dollarama for a fraction of the price. Money-making tip: buy Dollarama's stock. Shares of the discount retailer soared after it posted a 6.1-per-cent jump in same-store sales for the second quarter, boosted by higher-priced items and the chain's acceptance of credit cards. On second thought, get them some Dollarama shares instead.



DOL (TSX), $139.50, $17.14 or 14% over week

WALT DISNEY (DOG)

It was a miserable week in the Magic Kingdom. First, chief executive Bob Iger warned that Disney's earnings will be flat this year as its ESPN cable sports network continues to bleed subscribers. Now, Hurricane Irma is bearing down on Florida, potentially forcing Disney World to close and costing the company millions of dollars. With Disney's shares skidding on all the bad news, investors are feeling Goofy for not getting out sooner.

DIS (NYSE), $97.07 (U.S.), down $4.43 or 4.4% over week

CANADIAN DOLLAR (STAR)

Get in the car, kids! We're going to Buffalo to buy a whole bunch of crap we don't need at the same stores we have in Canada! Buoyed by the Bank of Canada's interest-rate hike this week – on the heels of an increase in July – the Canadian dollar surged to its highest level in more than two years against the U.S. greenback. And it could move higher still, currency experts say. If you're stuck at the border longer than usual this weekend, you'll know why.

Dollar, 82.43 cents (U.S.), up 1.72¢ or 2.1% over week