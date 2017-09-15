The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Dolby Laboratories (STAR)

Multiple choice quiz! Apple's new $1,300 iPhone X is equipped with: a) a switchblade – in case anyone tries to steal it from you; b) a virtual assistant who will remind you when it's time to make an interest payment on the credit line you took out to buy the phone; c) Dolby Vision, a technology that will make mobile content look "even more amazing," according to Apple, whose announcement sent shares of Dolby Laboratories soaring. Answer: c.



DLB (NYSE), $58.29 (U.S.), up $7.80 or 15.4% over week.

Empire Co. (STAR)

Shares of supermarket operator Empire Co. used to be about as appetizing as rotting spinach. Now, as the company recovers from its botched 2013 acquisition of Safeway, the stock is on every investor's shopping list. The owner of Sobeys and FreshCo reported an 18.9-per-cent increase in first-quarter adjusted earnings to 32 cents a share, beating estimates by a dime. With same-store sales rising 0.5 per cent – the first increase in six quarters – investors can't fill their shopping carts fast enough.

EMP.A (TSX), $24.00, up $4.69 or 24.3% over week.

Hertz Global Holdings (DOG)

Ouch, that Hertz. Shares of rental car giant Hertz Global Holding blew a tire and swerved into the ditch after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight," explaining that "investor expectations may be too high." The shares had been on a roll, helped by a deal with Apple to test self-driving technology, but with only two of 11 analysts now calling the stock a "buy," it could be having an extended stay in the repair shop.



HTZ (NYSE), $20.57 (U.S.), down $2.61 or 11.3% over week.

Crude Oil (STAR)

Remember those forecasts of $200 oil? Well, oil bulls would probably be thrilled if it could just stay above $50 – a level it breached a few times this week. Propelled by the International Energy Agency's forecast that oil demand will climb this year by the most since 2015 and by speculation that OPEC may extend production cuts beyond March, crude posted its biggest weekly advance since July. Might want to fill up the gas tank now.

WTI $49.89 (U.S.)/barrel, up $2.41 or 5.1% over week.

Dow Jones Industrial Avg. (STAR)

There once was this thing called the Dow

That kept hitting records, and how

Despite Jong-un and Irma

And unrest in Burma

Its performance was really, like, wow!

DJIA, 22,268.34, up 470.55 or 2.2% over week.