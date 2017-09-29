The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

DHX Media (DOG)

It's a good thing Teletubbies can't talk, or kids would probably have to cover their ears. Citing the "rollout of the Teletubbies brand in the U.S., which didn't gain the traction management expected," children's content creator and distributor DHX Media said fiscal 2017 revenue fell 2 per cent and adjusted net earnings skidded 34 per cent. With DHX's already battered stock tumbling this week, Dipsy and Tinky-Winky are getting margin calls on their shares.



DHX.B (TSX), $5.23, down $1.36 or 20.6% over week.

Freshii (DOG)

The food may be healthy and fresh, but the stock is a rotting mess. Shares of Freshii plunged after the restaurant chain that specializes in salads, wraps and vegetable bowls dramatically scaled back its expansion plans, saying it expects to open 90 to 95 new locations this fiscal year, down from a previous estimate of more than 150. With the shares trading at about half their $11.50 IPO price in January, investors need a portfolio cleanse.



FRII (TSX), $5.61, down $3.24 or 36.6% over week.

BlackBerry (STAR)

Business quiz! Shares of BlackBerry jumped after: a) The company, aiming to recapture its former glory, changed its name back to Research In Motion and rehired Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis as co-CEOs; b) Apple announced a hostile takeover offer; c) BlackBerry swung to a second-quarter profit of $19-million (U.S.) from a year-earlier loss, indicating that its decision to stop making smartphones and focus on software and services is gaining traction. Answer: c.



BB (TSX), $13.95, up $2.69 or 23.9% over week.

EXA (STAR)

In the old days, if you wanted to test the aerodynamics of a new car or airplane, you had to put it in a wind tunnel – and hope nobody's toupee blew off. Now, thanks to Exa's simulation and visualization software, engineers can test vehicle designs on a computer before they even build a physical prototype. Exa's shares had no wind resistance at all this week when the company was acquired by French software maker Dassault Systemes.



EXA (Nasdaq), $24.18 (U.S.), up $7.75 or 47.2% over week.

Rite Aid (DOG)

"Do you have anything stronger than Extra Strength Tylenol?" Shareholders of U.S. drugstore chain Rite-Aid developed a splitting headache after the company posted a second-quarter loss and said same-store sales dropped 3.4 per cent, hurt by weakness in prescriptions. The shares – already down sharply this year after Rite-Aid and Walgreens called off their merger – sank to their lowest since 2013. Sometimes, investing is such a pain.



RAD (NYSE), $1.96 (U.S.), down 43¢ or 18% over week.