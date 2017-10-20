The Globe's stars and dogs for the week
A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week
APHRIA (DOG)
Downer, man. Just when shareholders of medical marijuana grower Aphria were enjoying a pleasant high, reality set in: First, the TSX warned that pot producers who do business in the United States – where marijuana is still illegal under federal law – could be violating the exchange's listing requirements. Then, Aphria announced an $80-million bought deal at $7.25 a share – an 8-per-cent discount to the market price – sending the stock down sharply. Investors want a new drug.
APH (TSX), $6.94, down 84¢ or 10.8% over week
CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL (DOG)
Test your business knowledge! Shares of Concordia International plummeted after the pharmaceutical company: a) pulled one of its drugs amid reports that it was causing people to hum Rick Astley songs; b) had to restate its results because "when our CFO was adding up a column of numbers, he forgot to 'carry the one'"; c) said it wants to cut $2-billion of debt in a recapitalization under the Canada Business Corporations Act that may cause a "sizable" dilution of its shares. Answer: c.
CXR (TSX), 72¢, down 72¢ or 50% over week
SKECHERS USA (STAR)
Whether you prefer sneakers that light up when you walk (I get so many compliments on mine!) or just a basic pair of comfy slip-ons, Skechers has a shoe for you. Investors seem to love the fit, too: The stock soared about 40 per cent on Friday after the footwear maker posted third-quarter earnings that stomped analysts' estimates, lifted by sales growth in its international wholesale and retail businesses. Nothing sketchy about that.
SKX (NYSE), $33.99 (U.S.), up 9.64 or 39.6% over week
COLABOR GROUP (DOG)
Overindulging in food can give you indigestion. Just ask Colabor Group: The Quebec-based food distributor went on an acquisition binge a few years back that saddled its balance sheet with debt, hammered its profits and led to its dividend being eliminated. This week brought more pain as the company reported a third-quarter loss of $18.8-million and said its CEO is retiring, causing the already battered stock to sink some more. Pass the Tums.
GCL (TSX), 71¢, down 18¢ or 20.2% over week
IBM (STAR)
Things we never thought we'd see: 1) The Leafs sitting near the top of the NHL standings; 2) Summer weather … in late October; 3) A massive rally in shares of IBM. The technology giant's long-struggling stock rocketed nearly 9 per cent on Wednesday – its biggest one-day jump since 2009 – after the company posted third-quarter results above Wall Street expectations. Nobody's happier than the poor and destitute Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway just made nearly $900-million (U.S.).
IBM (NYSE), $162.07 (U.S.), up $14.97 or 10.2% over week
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨