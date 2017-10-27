The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week​

Eldorado Gold (DOG)

El Dorado: A mythical city in South America believed by Spanish explorers to hold immense wealth; Eldorado Gold: a mining company that is rapidly draining investors' wealth. The shares skidded to their lowest since 2002 after Eldorado, citing lower gold recoveries, cut its 2017 production forecast for its Kisladag mine in Turkey for the second time this year and, days later, posted a third-quarter loss of $4.2-million. All that glitters …



ELD (TSX), $1.65, down $1.08 or 39.6% over week.

Mattel (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of Mattel plunged after: a) Santa cut his toy orders by 30 per cent, citing an unexpectedly large increase in naughty kids this year; b) The company pulled its new exploding hand grenade toy – "with 100 per cent safe foam shrapnel!" – after widespread complaints from parents; c) Hit by the Chapter 11 filing of Toys "R" Us, Mattel's third-quarter sales tumbled 13 per cent and its earnings missed estimates by a wide margin, prompting the company to suspend its dividend. Answer: c.



MAT (Nasdaq), $14 (U.S.), down $1.97 or 12.3% over week.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (DOG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill investors aren't hungry, thanks. Shares of the burrito and taco chain fell into a vat of hot sauce after it reported third-quarter earnings well below estimates and said it expects full-year same-store sales to rise 6.5 per cent, down from a previous estimate for growth in the "high single digits." With Chipotle's sales not recovering as quickly as analysts had expected following a series of illness outbreaks since 2015, this is nacho classic turnaround story.



CMG (NYSE), $276.12 (U.S.), down $48.64 or 15% over week.

Whirlpool (DOG)

You might say Whirlpool's shares just went through the spin cycle. Citing higher raw materials costs and an unfavourable pricing environment, the world's largest maker of home appliances – whose brands include Whirlpool, Maytag and KitchenAid – posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results and slashed its outlook for the third time this year. With the stock skidding to an 11-month low and U.S.-based Sears adding to the gloom by cutting ties with Whirlpool, investors are searching for the "off" button.



WHR (NYSE), $161.41 (U.S.), down $21.05 or 11.5% over week.

Polaris Industries (STAR)

Whether you enjoy tearing up the trails in an ATV, blasting through powder on a snowmobile or standing on the seat of your motorcycle and zig-zagging through traffic like a complete idiot, Polaris Industries has a high-powered machine just for you. The shares shifted into overdrive after the company posted earnings that topped estimates and announced record sales, lifted by growing demand for off-road vehicles. Investors are enjoying the adrenaline rush.



PII (NYSE), $118.90 (U.S.), up $12.44 or 11.7% over week.