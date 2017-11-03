The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week​

HUDSON'S BAY (STAR)

Can vee interest you in some cash, ya? Shares of Hudson's Bay surged after it received an unsolicited $3.5-billion (U.S.) offer for its German retail chain, Galeria Kaufhof, from Austria's Signa Holding. HBC called the offer "incomplete" and said its European business is "an important element" of its strategy, but with the company recently selling its flagship Lord & Taylor store in Manhattan and hanging a for-sale sign on its iconic Hudson's Bay store in downtown Vancouver, it would appear everything's open for negotiation.

HBC (TSX), $12.01, up 97¢ or 8.8% over week

WESTJET AIRLINES (DOG)

Business quiz! WestJet's new discount carrier, Swoop, which is set to debut in June, will save money by; a) Charging passengers based on their body weight; b) Installing pay toilets in the cabin; c) Charging about twice as much as the mainline carrier for ancillary services such as checked bags and flight changes. Answer: c. Even as WestJet posted a 20-per-cent jump in third-quarter earnings, uncertainties about the airline's aggressive expansion plans – including the launch of Swoop – weighed on the shares.

WJA (TSX), $25.51, down $1.85 or 6.8% over week

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL (DOG)

Some retailers like to blame the weather when their sales falter. Papa John's prefers to blame the NFL. Shares of the restaurant chain – the league's official pizza sponsor – got sacked after the company posted same-store sales growth of just 1 per cent in the third quarter and blamed the league for failing to end player protests that have led to falling TV viewership. With the stock thrown for a double-digit loss, investors just lost a pile of dough.

PZZA (Nasdaq), $61.47 (U.S.), down $6.84 or 10% over week

ESTÉE LAUDER (STAR)

Key requirements for the perfect selfie: a revealing outfit; an unnatural pouty-lipped expression; lots and lots of makeup. With a generation of social media-obsessed consumers buying more lipstick, eyeshadow and mascara so they can look good on camera, Estée Lauder posted a 14-per-cent jump in third-quarter revenue and gave an upbeat outlook, helped by acquisitions and growing demand in Asia. Investors are giving the shares lots of "likes."

EL (NYSE), $121.71 (U.S.), up $9.84 or 8.8% over week

UNDER ARMOUR (DOG)

Given the 60-per-cent skid in its stock price this year, perhaps Under Armour should consider changing its name to Under Performer. Hammered by growing competition from Adidas, shifting consumer tastes and retail store closings, the maker of athletic apparel reported a 5-per-cent decline in third-quarter revenue – its first sales drop since it went public in 2005 – and slashed its full year revenue and profit outlook. Shareholders just want to put on their Under Armour "athlete recovery sleepwear" (I'm not making that up) and go to bed.

UA (NYSE), $10.59 (U.S.), down $3.81 or 26.4% over week