 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

U.S. bull market notches another title: third-strongest ever

EQUITIES

U.S. bull market notches another title: third-strongest ever

Stalling just shy of 2,500, the S&P 500 index’s long rally is now its third-strongest of all time.

NicoElNino/Getty Images/iStockphoto

LU WANG
NEW YORK
Bloomberg News

The elevation in U.S. stocks this week added a new credential to the continuing bull market: third-strongest ever.

While the S&P 500 index's rally has stalled just shy of 2,500, it's sitting a hefty 269 per cent higher than its March, 2009, nadir, surpassing the 266-per-cent advance notched during the 1949-56 bull market, data compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Bloomberg show.

While the magnitude of gains may stoke concern among investors who are already on watch for a protracted pullback, the advance appears less impressive when measured by annualized returns. In fact, this one has been the fourth weakest by that measure out of 13 cycles, with a gain of about 17 per cent a year.

Story continues below advertisement

The reason is duration – at 8 1/2 years, the bull market is already the second-longest ever, trailing only the 1990-2000 run during the dot-com era.

Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.