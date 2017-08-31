Usually in lockstep, Canadian and U.S. bonds marching to different drummers

The 10-year U.S. bond yield sank to fresh lows of the year this week amid few signs of inflation, a stalled Trump fiscal agenda and geopolitical tensions with North Korea. However, its Canadian equivalent remains far above levels from earlier this summer.

The latest economic trends in both countries help to explain what's happening.

On Thursday, Canada reported stronger-than-expected GDP numbers, raising bets that an interest-rate hike will come this fall. In the United States, Fed fund futures – contracts that indicate where the market thinks the central bank's benchmark rate will be – indicate a low probability the Fed will increase rates this year or even in early 2018.

-Staff