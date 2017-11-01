Yield Hog: John Heinzl's new model dividend growth portfolio as of Oct. 31

For Subscribers
Yield Hog Model Dividend Portfolio as of Oct. 31, 2017
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|400
|13.81
|13.19
|5,524.00
|5,276.00
|4.70%
|4.33%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW.UN-T
|100
|35.50
|32.97
|3,550.00
|3,297.00
|7.67%
|4.50%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|70
|59.57
|58.46
|4,169.90
|4,092.20
|1.90%
|4.82%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP.UN-T
|100
|54.58
|53.82
|5,458.00
|5,382.00
|1.41%
|3.91%
|Bank Of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|50
|98.83
|94.43
|4,941.50
|4,721.50
|4.66%
|3.64%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR.UN-T
|120
|34.07
|33.73
|4,088.40
|4,047.60
|1.01%
|3.76%
|Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|113.56
|109.17
|4,542.40
|4,366.80
|4.02%
|4.58%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|24.43
|24.67
|3,908.80
|3,947.20
|-0.97%
|6.84%
|CT REIT*
|CRT.UN-T
|250
|14.14
|13.89
|3,535.00
|3,472.50
|1.80%
|4.95%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|38.96
|38.75
|3,896.00
|3,875.00
|0.54%
|3.67%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|33.17
|32.47
|5,345.86
|5,063.94
|5.57%
|1.99%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|100
|48.60
|47.26
|4,860.00
|4,726.00
|2.84%
|4.65%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|49.58
|52.12
|4,958.00
|5,212.00
|-4.87%
|4.92%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|47.51
|44.78
|4,751.00
|4,478.00
|6.10%
|3.58%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|25.94
|25.31
|4,669.20
|4,555.80
|2.49%
|3.16%
|Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*
|PZA-T
|200
|17.16
|16.56
|3,432.00
|3,312.00
|3.62%
|4.99%
|Canadian REIT*
|REF.UN-T
|100
|46.60
|46.13
|4,660.00
|4,613.00
|1.02%
|4.01%
|Royal Bank Of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|100.87
|96.54
|5,043.50
|4,827.00
|4.49%
|3.61%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|46.72
|44.88
|4,672.00
|4,488.00
|4.10%
|4.22%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|73.34
|70.25
|5,133.80
|4,917.50
|4.40%
|3.27%
|TransCanada Corp.*
|TRP-T
|80
|61.25
|61.67
|4,900.00
|4,933.60
|-0.68%
|4.08%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|23.87
|23.15
|6,564.25
|6,366.25
|3.11%
|2.60%
|Cash
|84.41
|29.11
|Total
|102,688.02
|100,000.00
|2.69%
Source: John Heinzl, Dan Pover
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Oct 31, 2017
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $ 55.30
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
