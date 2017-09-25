 Skip to main content

How parents can keep down payment gifts safe when couples split

Aaron Smith has a difficult conversation coming up with his future wife.

Last year, Mr. Smith (whose last name has been changed) was given a $25,000 gift from his mother to buy a house in the Greater Toronto Area. Since then, he proposed to his girlfriend and the couple plan to get married and move into it next year.

Mr. Smith is happy in his relationship but, if they were to divorce down the road, he'd want to keep the entire $25,000 gift. His mother would also prefer it.

That might become an issue unless the couple sign a marriage contract which outlines that money is his. Otherwise, his ex would be legally entitled to half of it, given that it's part of their matrimonial home.

"I don't know how you bring something like that up … without sparking tension," says the 30-year-old Toronto resident.

It's a tricky conversation many couples are facing these days as more parents gift money to their children to help them pay for the rapidly rising price of housing in many parts of Canada.

Down payment gifts from parents have doubled to 15 per cent for homes purchased between 2014 and 2016, up from 7 per cent in 2000, according statistics from Mortgage Professionals Canada. Given that about four in 10 marriages end in divorce, according to Statistics Canada, more families are looking to protect their cash.

"Parents give money to their children and expect it to remain with their children, not with an ex-spouse," says Rick Peticca, an associate at Shulman Law Firm in Toronto, who sees a number of clients who are parents looking to keep their gift money in the family if their child gets a divorce.

It's usually only an issue when gift money, or an inheritance, is put into a joint asset such as a bank account or the matrimonial home.

"When married couples purchase a home, it is considered a matrimonial home – which has a specific legal definition," Mr. Peticca says. It is also possible to have more than one matrimonial home, such as a cottage, he says.

To keep the gift money on one side on the family, Mr. Peticca recommends couples have a marriage contract in place, which he acknowledges is a sensitive subject in some relationships.

"It may create bad feelings at first, but you take the elephant out of the room," Mr. Peticca says. "It's like an insurance policy you hope you never had to use, but that you can rely on."

A marriage contract can also save couples money down the road if they do divorce and may wind up spending a lot more money on lawyers to fight over assets.

"The cases where they have a marriage contract in place are the simplest to resolve on separation because everything is mapped out. Everyone knows where they stand," Mr. Peticca says, while urging couples not to rely on verbal agreements, which aren't binding.

The rules are similar for couples that are legally considered to be in a common-law relationship, he says.

Michael Dorfman, portfolio manager and managing director at BMO Nesbitt Burns, says parents can try to protect the gift money that goes into a matrimonial home by registering the gift as a loan, which can be forgiven.

"Someone going the extra mile in being proactive would want to make the gift in the form of a forgivable loan," says Mr. Dorfman, who recommends it be properly documented and run past a lawyer. "If the marriage breaks down, the lender can be asked to be repaid. Since it's a loan and not an asset, it is generally not considered divisible as part of the family property."

Gifts and inheritances that are kept outside of the matrimonial home, such as a bank or investment account, are usually considered protected from a claim by an ex-spouse. Still, Mr. Dorfman recommends keeping a gift or inheritance in a separate account from other personal accounts, as extra protection.

"The best practices for not getting into this kind of problem is for someone who receives an inheritance or a gift to put it in their sole name and segregate it from other pre-existing assets," Mr. Dorfman says. "You need to make it as clear-cut as possible."

While these moves won't prevent an ex-spouse from potentially trying to get at the assets, it helps to lessen their chances.

"Once the gloves come off in a marital breakdown, people will say and do lots of really antagonistic things," Mr. Dorfman says. "Nothing prevents another party from trying to go after you, but the more organized you are and the better you protect yourself using these structures in the way they're supposed to be used, the better your chances are of prevailing."

Saving for a down payment is the entrance exam for home ownership.

But in cities where prices are surging to record levels, passing the test is a greater challenge than ever for first-time buyers. Saving up can take years longer than it once did.

How long will it take you to break into the market? Find out with our new interactive tool.

Fill out your preferences below, either by dragging the slider or typing in the boxes. We'll calculate how long it'll take you to build savings for a minimum down payment. Finally, scroll to the bottom for an in-depth look at how home affordability has changed in your desired city.

Tell us about the home you want to buy and your savings...

I want to buy a home in

The average sale price in for was . That's per cent from the previous month and per cent from a year earlier.

The price of the home is $

I plan to save $ per month toward the down payment

Tip: For the best results, use a savings amount you can stick to. Pick an affordable amount – not what you’d ideally like to save.

I’ve already saved $ toward the down payment

My expected annual rate of return is %

Tip: Consider a high-interest savings account for building your down payment funds. These accounts offer low rates (between 0.55 per cent and 2.25 per cent in mid-2016), but there’s no risk of losing money and having to push back your timeline for buying. Money should not be put into the stock market unless you have at least five years to wait for good results, and preferably 10 years.

I'd like to save enough to avoid paying for mortgage loan insurance

Your answer has a big impact on your savings timeline. Conventional mortgages require a minimum down payment of 20 per cent of the home’s purchase price. But many people get into the market with less by taking on the extra cost of mortgage loan insurance (check the CMHC and Genworth Canada sites for further information). If you go this route, here are the minimums4:

  • For homes priced at $500,000 and under, the minimum down payment is 5 per cent.
  • For homes priced above $500,000 but under $1-million, the minimum down payment is 5 per cent on the first $500,000 and 10 per cent on the portion above that level.

Mortgage loan insurance is not available for home purchases of $1-million and up; thus, a minimum 20-per-cent down payment is required.

Saving for a down payment will take…
 
Minimum down payment required
Contribution summary
Planned savings per month
Amount saved so far
Annual rate of return1
Total savings

Good news! You’ve saved enough
for a minimum down payment!

Try again?

How your savings will grow

 

Your current savings of and contributed monthly with a rate of return will grow to in .

Good news! You’ve saved enough
for a minimum down payment!

How are prices trending?

 

The chart above shows the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index for . The index level shows how prices are trending, like a stock market index does. An index level of 100 corresponds to house prices in June 2005. For more on local price trends, visit The Globe’s House Price Data Centre.

Home affordability in

 

Does it take longer to save up for a home than it used to? National Bank has crunched the numbers for us. The chart above shows how long (in months) it’s historically taken to build savings for 10 and 20-per-cent down payments in your desired city.2

Share your results

“It'll take me to save up for a home down payment

1 Annual interest is compounded monthly for our calculations.

2 Calculations are for median-priced dwellings. Assumes a 10-per-cent savings rate on the city’s median household income before tax. Where city data are unavailable, national figures are calculated. Figures are quarterly (March corresponds to Q1 and so forth).

3 The national figure is a composite of the 11 markets tracked by Teranet – National Bank.

4 Based on federal rules for government-backed mortgage insurance. In some cases, buyers who make a 20-per-cent down payment or greater will need mortgage loan insurance, depending on their financial situation.

Brenda Bouw
Contributor

Brenda Bouw is a freelance writer and editor based in Vancouver. She has more than 20 years of experience as a business reporter, including at The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press, the Financial Post and was executive producer at BNN (formerly ROBTv). Brenda was also part of the Globe and Mail reporting team that won the 2010 National Newspaper Award for business journalism. More

