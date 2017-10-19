Are you struggling to reach life's financial milestones?

Have higher tuitions, rising house prices, difficulties landing a career-launching job or a lack of retirement savings impacted your life? Have you been forced to delay or shelf the idea of buying a house, having children, or retiring?

We at The Globe and Mail want to hear from you - we're curious to see if today's economy has shifted the basic personal finance timetable of life. To help us determine whether Canadians are basing more personal finance decisions on economics than previous generations did, answer the questions below. If a question does not apply to you, leave it blank.