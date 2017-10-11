A something-for-everyone list of money-saving apps and tools

We all owe a debt to Stephen Weyman of HowtoSaveMoney.ca for compiling one of the most complete lists of money-saving tools I've ever seen. Bonus points here for the focus on Canadian content and thoroughness in covering all aspects of money.



Here are six tools and apps that caught my eye:

- AwardWallet: Keep track of your customer loyalty points.

- Bills Reminder: Helps you organize your monthly bills.

- Splitwise: Helps you split expenses with friends

- Flipp: Get your weekly shopping circulars electronically instead of on paper.

- CompareMyRates: For when you're comparing costs for cell phones, Internet, cable TV, as well as mortgages and credit cards.

- GasBuddy: Find the cheapest gasoline in your city.



Rob's personal finance reading list…



For parents whose kids are travelling

Make sure they have travel medical coverage. CBC reports here on a 21-year-old who was hurt in the Las Vegas shooting and didn't have this kind of insurance. What 21-year-old thinks about insurance before travelling? Buy it for your kids if you have to.



Bargain basement flights, anyone?

A look at the four ultra-low cost airlines in Canada. The fares are low, but expect less legroom and mind the fees for baggage and other things.



If you must retire, do it well after age 65

A Japanese doctor and longevity expert offers his rules for living a long time. He died in July at age 105 and was seeing patients until a few months before his death.



How these new parents over-spent on baby equipment

A parent who got caught up in the marketing of baby products tells you how to avoid spending too much on stuff you'll need only for a short while.



Today's featured financial tool

Can't decide whether to buy or lease a car? Here's a calculator to help you see which is the better fit.



Ask Rob

The question: "I am an artist who has previously always had a very low income as well as some debt. I recently inherited a significant amount of money and want to get sound financial advice on how to best invest it."



The answer: "Have you tried asking other artists whether they have found any advisers or financial planners who have a good understanding of this profession's particular needs and challenges? Other thoughts are to see what your bank has to offer, and consult this list of fee-for-service financial planners who provide their services for an hourly or flat cost and don't sell products. Your goal should be to build a short list of a few advisers/planners and then interview them to find the most suitable one for your situation."

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.



What I've been writing about

- Still thinking of home ownership as an investment? Here's proof you're wrong

- Travellers, you need this kind of insurance if you have elderly parents



