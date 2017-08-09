Don’t let back-to-school shopping break the bank

Today's newsletter was compiled by Iain Boekhoff.

Summer is halfway over, which means it's almost time for some back-to-school shopping. Buying new supplies, electronics and clothes for your kids can quickly deplete a family's budget. Here are some tips on how to get the most out of your back-to-school budget, including holding off on buying non-essential supplies to catch sales after school starts. You can also check out this roundup of past Globe stories that includes a section on keeping your spending in check for all your back-to-school needs.

Seven credit score myths

Myth number one: each person has only one credit score.

Three tips from the very rich to improve your retirement

From a survey of more than 2,000 wealthy investors, here are three ways you can boost your retirement.

A gap year for grown-ups

Tired of their jobs, this couple paid off their mortgage in three years and spent a year travelling on less than $30,000.

The best drink to order at your work party

If you worry about your after work drink leaving you too bored or too tipsy, the Moscow Mule might be your answer.

The antidote to the cult of busy

One way to make you happier is to use your money to buy time, according to a new study from the University of British Columbia.

Not being so loyal to the Big 6 Banks is one way to get a better interest rate for your savings, Rob says.

In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance stories

–The secret to paying less tax in retirement

–Why investors need to be ruthlessly pessimistic about their returns

–Move up retirement? Examine goals closely first

