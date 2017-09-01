It’s not just tuition. Why the cost of education is higher than many students expect

Next week is the first week back to school for most postsecondary students in Canada and along with living on your own for the first time, meeting new people and, of course, studying, one thing not far from top of their minds will be how to pay for it all. Tuition has climbed as much as 40 per cent in the past decade and Canadians' participation in registered education savings plans (RESPs) remains stubbornly low.

According to a new survey from CIBC, two in five students say they have no savings and two-thirds don't have an RESP. Many students are going into debt, and incurring more debt, than in the past just to get through school. Students also now have to pursue more degrees and certifications just to be competitive in the job market, leaving them further in debt. But there is a reward at the end of it all: the higher the education attained, the more likely you are to be employed. Here's one take on how to manage your finances if you're in school or just graduated.

Two adults, a baby and a dog in 450 square feet

Don't laugh. With housing as expensive as it is in some cities, this is useful information for young couples who can financially swing a small condo, but not a house.

Decorating tips for condo living

How to have a stylish home, even if it's on the small side.

Farming out your children's birthday parties

A cost comparison for parents of having a child's party at a gymnastics centre versus McDonald's. It's been a while since my wife and I had to plan a birthday party for our kids, but I remember the strong appeal of outsourcing the party.

The downsizing senior's dilemma

Moving to a smaller home or retirement community means getting rid of possessions built up over decades. Here's a report on the options for seniors when their kids don't want a lot of what they've accumulated.

How can parents push back against big school supply bills?

Globe and Mail personal finance stories you may have missed

