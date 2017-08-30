Small business owner? How you could be impacted by new tax laws

The federal government announced proposed tax changes in July but now small business owners are starting to push back. The proposals seek to eliminate or restrict tax-saving measures such as sharing income with family members, saving passive investment income in a corporation and converting a corporation's income into capital gains. Small business owners are gearing up to fight the changes across the country, saying they will have a devastating impact on their businesses. Here's a list of ways the tax laws could be changing and strategies to deal with them if you are a small business owner.
Subscribe to Carrick on Money
Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.
NEW: Get the Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up here.
The well-equipped dorm room
A parent talks about the gear he and his wife plan to provide for their son when he lives in residence.
Laptops for kids
Guidelines for parents buying laptops for their school-age kids. How about giving your kids your old computer?
Sex and the multigenerational household
I've talked up the benefits of multiple generations of a family living together to save money on housing. Here, a divorced mom sharing her home with adult kids and elderly parents writes about "being smacked in the face by everyone else's sex lives."
Home insurance myths
Give this list the once-over to help make sure you understand what is and isn't covered by your home insurance policy.
The king of identity thieves
Toronto Life profiles a man who it describes as "a mythical figure in the financial industry, a kind of perverted folk hero who stole from the middle class and spent it on himself."
Featured Video
Carrick Talks Money: Just how much do Canadians love TFSAs?
Globe and Mail personal finance stories you may have missed
–The scariest words in your home insurance policy
–Student debt should be tied to earning potential after graduation
–New worlds to explore for couple eyeing retirement
More Carrick and money coverage
For more money stories, follow me on Twitter and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.
Send us an e-mail to let us know what you think of my newsletter.
Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up.
Iain Boekhoff contributed to today's newsletter.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨