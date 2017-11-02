The world’s most frugal frequent travellers share their secrets

No matter how good you think you are at saving money on travel, you need to read this list of 25 tips. There's so much good information here on booking flights and hotels, packing light, keeping your money and credit cards safe and more.



A few tips I'm already using or will be:



- Clear your cookies: Booking websites store cookies on your website to they remember your details when you come back. This allows them to show you a higher price and make you think that a quick booking is needed to avoid further hikes. You can also look at booking sites using an incognito browser window.

- Use websites like Skyscanner to find cheap vacation destinations: Yes, there's a Canadian version of this site.

- Packing cubes: My wife and I tried them on a recent vacation and they're excellent for compressing clothing to maximize space in a suitcase. We bought ours on the cheap at a dollar store



One more tip from our most recent trip: Buy your travel-size personal hygiene items at the dollar store, not the drugstore. You'll save a bundle.

Rob's personal finance reading list…



Your next great vacation destination

Ten global cities that are ready for prime time. I wonder if the crowds and costs might be more manageable than more popular cities.



Big Brother is watching you drive

Insurance companies now offer customers the option of phone app or small device installed in their car that will monitor their driving habits. The potential benefit is lower insurance rates if you're a safe driver. My concern is what happens if you don't meet your insurer's definition of safe driving.



A global guide to healthy eating

A look at food pyramids from countries around the world, included here to help you see if you're getting the best value for your grocery spending. Check out Japan, which has a high life expectancy.



Do you know all the kinds of insurance your credit card offers?

Premium credit cards are full of insurance features that you an easily overlook if you're primarily interested in reward points. Here's an inventory of features, with explanations about how they work.



Today's featured financial tool

Try FundLibrary.com for information on mutual funds and a good stock of articles about investing.



Ask Rob

The question: "I am 74 years old and have just sold my house for $2-million. I have moved into a rental unit while I consider my options. I have to pay capital gains on the sale come April. In the past I have managed my finances myself, however this is a huge chunk of change. Any advice on where to park the money while I ponder the situation?"



The answer: "I asked an investment adviser how she would handle this with a client and her reply was that she would use a high-interest account from B2B Bank that currently pays 1 per cent. B2B is a member of Canada Deposit Insurance Corp., which protects eligible deposits up to $100,000. This adviser said she has no worries about going above the $100,000 limit at B2B. 'They sailed through the financial crisis and I have used them in client accounts for years.'"



In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance stories

- Her student debt payments are eating up most of her $24,000 salary

- Robo-advisers find popularity where few thought they would

- A 6.8-per-cent dividend yield that's actually safe (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)



More Carrick and money coverage

