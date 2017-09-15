These are the favourite travel websites of Canadians

Budget travel expert Barry Choi offers his thoughts here on a list of Top 10 travel websites that was compiled by a digital marketing firm. Sitting at Number One is Traveladvisor.ca, which Mr. Choi says he uses every time he plans a trip.



My wife and I use it, too. The reviews of hotels, restaurants and attractions can be useful, but the real attraction is the availability of forums where travellers ask questions and get answers from people who have been there and done that.



Also, if you're considering a particular destination, check out what other travellers are saying about it. For fun, I always click to the worst reviews first. Somebody describes the ancient temples of Angkor Wat in Cambodia, named the No. 1 landmark for 2017 by Tripadivsor readers, as "dusty, hot and a waste of time."



Here are some other travel-related resources I've found lately:

- Credit cards with no foreign transaction fees: The latest list of the few credit cards that don't charge the typical 2.5 per cent fee on transactions in currencies other than Canadian dollars. If you travel a lot, take a look.

- What to do with those dreaded flight layovers: The cheapest flight options are often ones with layovers. Here are eight airports where you can duck out quickly and easily to visit the nearby city.

- What she learned from being robbed at gunpoint on vacation: Tips on protecting your money – cash, credit cards, bank cards – in case you're robbed while on vacation in another country. The first person aspect elevates this article beyond the usual list of tips.



Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.



Rob's personal finance reading list…



Hey, where's my interest?

An account from the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments about a woman who was erroneously told by her bank that she would receive interest of 1.25 per cent per month on her savings. There's a lesson here about double or even triple checking what frontline bank staff tell you. They get stuff wrong sometimes. As for 1.25 per cent per month, that works out to be more than 16 per cent annually. The complainant should have known better.



Leave these reno jobs for the pros

Gas lines, electrical work, structural changes and more. Pay a professional to get these key jobs done properly.



Navigating the dental aisle of confusion

How to get value when spending money on products to whiten your teeth



Today's featured financial tool



Unable to get a complaint against a bank or investment firm resolved? See if the company involved participates in the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments, an independent office that investigates situations involving amounts of up to $350,000.



Ask Rob

The question: "My 17-year-old son has saved $7,000 from his part-time job and would like to invest it. What would you recommend?"



The answer: "Awesome job by your son. Just excellent. My question back to you relates to your son's cash needs in the years ahead. If the $7,000 will be needed for college or university, there's a good argument for keeping it safe and sound in a high-interest savings account. If your son is able to let that money sit for the long term, then some low-cost exchange-traded funds would work well. Once he reaches the age of majority (18 or 19, depending on the province), he can open his own account at an online brokerage and hold the ETFs directly. Or, he can have a robo-adviser handle things for a modest cost. Eighteen is also the age where your son starts to be eligible to use a TFSA. Contribution room for TFSAs is currently set at $5,500 per year. RRSPs are also an option if your son has earned income (sounds like he does)."



In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance stories

- Is now a good time to buy a house or should we keep saving?

- Well-to-do investors plow cash into Canadian farmland

- For investors, there's a hurricane coming. What you should do now (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)



More Carrick and money coverage

For more money stories, follow me on Twitter and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.



Send us an e-mail to let us know what you think of my newsletter.



Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up.