Brewed awakening: What I learned working as a middle-aged barista

I apologized for being slow – "I'm new," I explained.

"You don't look new, you look …" gibed the man.

"Careful," I replied politely.

So began my seven-month stint working part-time as a barista in a local coffee shop. There are plenty of people working as baristas, but they tend to be young. I was twice as old as my co-workers, who ranged in age from 17 to 31. All too familiar with ageism in recruitment, I hoped it would not be a factor in this case. The owner, whom I already knew, assured me that she preferred a mix of ages in the staff. I got the job.

As it turned out, my age was not a big issue. Only two people had the temerity to ask me how old I was; and I didn't mind one of the younger staff calling me "mama." The others had more energy, but I soon learned to multitask, developed "muscle memory" and worked pain-free in my Blundstones, sometimes standing for eight hours at a time.

I learned that light-roasted coffee contains more caffeine than the dark variety, and I now know how to grind beans to suit different coffee makers and the intricacies of working an espresso machine. A young friend, on learning that I was now a barista, wrote to say how she could imagine me working all the levers on those shiny machines! (I thought of the Great and Powerful Oz.)

I discovered that a tiny pump of blackberry syrup and a dollop of whipped cream can transform an espresso into something sensational! There is always more to learn. For me, the most difficult part of concocting those lattes and cappuccinos (apart from latte art which I never mastered) was getting the texture of the milk right. You want the milk to have "the glossy appearance of wet paint," (not an appetizing image, but that's what I was told) thickened by "micro-bubbles" to a temperature no higher than 170 F. It takes practice.

A sense of humour is an important attribute wherever you work, even more so in the service industries. In these narcissistic times, when everyone expects their personal preferences to be catered to, the special coffee orders can reach the height of the ridiculous. "Half-sweet, half-decaf vanilla bean latte with soy milk, extra hot, no foam." After filling several of these orders, I was always grateful to the customer who ordered a simple brewed coffee or an espresso.

Some people will go to great lengths to get as much as possible for as little as possible. One customer, claiming to be allergic to coffee, asked for one-third of a cup of coffee, naturally expecting to pay one-third of the price. Another grabbed a handful of sugar packets before quickly exiting the store. Yet another claimed that his coffee was cold, while steam rose visibly from the cup. We all had stories.

I remember one busy afternoon, with a lengthy queue forming, when a particularly complex order (involving several voided transactions ) was almost complete. My co-worker placed the finished drink (a time-consuming blended affair) on the counter and called it out. The intended recipient was not in the immediate vicinity and, by the time he reached the bar, another customer, more tuned in to her phone, unwittingly took a sip from it. My jaw dropped. I couldn't have scripted a more apt ending to the whole exasperating episode.

I had taken on the job without expecting to learn much more than my barista training would provide. I ended up learning a lot about myself. Self-knowledge is, after all, a lifelong process, often acquired by venturing outside one's comfort zone. Out in the world, I had a professional profile, which was of little use behind the coffee bar.

I learned that there is no place for ego in this kind of job which, when the queue is long and the push is on, depends so much on teamwork. I would describe it as a sort of choreography in which players perform multiple tasks with an awareness of each other and willingness to lend a helping hand.

When I first began, one of my colleagues took customers' orders and rattled them at me, lining up cups in a row on which he scribbled the name of the drink . I was expected to keep up with the orders, working on the espresso machine. I couldn't keep up and my ego took a beating.

It was an excellent opportunity to interact with young people – not as a parent, teacher or manager – but as a co-worker, performing the same tasks and paid at the same hourly rate. Listening to my fellow baristas talk about their aspirations and frustrations and observing their thirst for experience and embrace of the new connected me to my younger self. I contemplated my own life trajectory as it has unfolded. While I still have optimism and energy, albeit in lesser quantities, life experience has transformed my former ambition into something much less driven by ego.

Above all, the work brought me in contact with a diversity of people whose lives I observed from behind the row of coffee urns and flavoured syrup dispensers. There was a young Asian man who would settle down for long sessions with his books, computer and a cup of coffee, not giving in to the slightest distraction until closing time. Many people would come in simply to connect with others.

A tall, slender man in his mid-seventies discouraged people from sitting with him, claiming that all he wanted was some "recognition." In essence, this is what we all seek – and to be treated well. If I ever questioned what I was doing working as a barista, I would recall the words of an old friend and restaurateur who understands true hospitality. She applauded me for making a difference in people's lives on a day-to-day basis. I tried always to keep that in mind.

One last word – about tips. (I confess, I had never before given much thought to tipping baristas.) Next time you find yourself in a coffee shop and are happy with the service, leave a generous tip. It means a lot.

Christine Boyanoski lives in Toronto.