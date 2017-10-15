Every fall Dad watched for geese. After his death, they watched over me

Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Some people may complain Canada Geese are dirty, spread disease and multiply too quickly but to my father they were magnificent, primeval, a link to those in furs and feathers who'd watched from dense forests and marvelled at thousands of birds in formation streaking across the sky.

As a boy on the farm, hearing them overhead at night, he'd leap from his bed to the window to watch black arrows shooting through the stars, or pause from milking cows at dawn to listen, slack-jawed as great honking families headed north in the spring or south in the fall.

Later, a grown man in Winnipeg, he watched for them each morning as he walked over the bridge to the warehouse where he worked for 30 years.

Crunching home through carpets of coloured leaves, he'd sigh, "I saw them leaving – maybe 50 in formation, zooming across the sky. They don't hang around; they know winter's coming."

For weeks the sky would resound with their wild cacophony thrilling all who heard and saw them, particularly against a scarlet/purple prairie sunset, but there was always a sense of loss, of being left behind to face the inevitable. Time to hunker down, bring out the heavy coats and boots for six long months of cruel cold and blizzards.

My dad waxed poetic about his geese. He kept out-of-date geese calendars hanging in the kitchen. "See, that's a barnacle goose and this one's a Taverner. Here's a cackling goose, the smallest, only a quarter the size of the big guys, mainly out in B.C., and up in Alaska. She looks slightly different and her honk is higher but she's a Canada goose all right just not one of the Canada giants. You can't mistake them."

"Invite them down, Dad. Put out some grain. Dig a pool in the backyard," we'd tease him.

"Laugh all you like," he said. "But when I retire, we're going to build a nice little cottage near a lake where the birds can fly in, fill up on corn, have a drink and rest before taking off again."

My mother preferred the comforts of the city. The only birds she enjoyed were roasted till crisp and served with green peas and mashed potatoes. After her death, my father hadn't the heart to leave the home they'd built together.

We kids left home and settled in other parts of the country, sending Dad birthday books and cards about the Canada geese and its subspecies who'd caught his fancy. He never tired of tracing their flight patterns, nesting habits and habitats around the world. "Some of them even go as far as Greenland!"

While driving me back to the airport on one of my fall visits to Winnipeg, he stared, astonished, up at the sky: "Look at those damn geese – what're they doing flying north? They should be heading south." His eyesight was failing and we'd just missed colliding with a transport truck as he sashayed from side to side. I hadn't the heart to tell him he was watching an airplane dragging a string of advertisements.

It was our last drive together.

The next year, on a business layover in Winnipeg, I had a few hours before my flight home to Toronto. I rented a car and drove to the cemetery, the trees gold and crimson against a clear blue sky, the grass glistening green. I had the plot number and section, and although I hadn't been back since his funeral, I expected no difficulty finding his grave.

Somehow, I missed the designated section. I tried another road with no success, passed new plots, then an older division, reversing and circling, seeing the same stone angels and sarcophagi from different angles.

Search as I would, I could not find where my father was buried. As it was Sunday, the cemetery office was closed and no groundskeepers were in sight. I had to get back to the airport. In despair, I gave up, pulled over to the side, covered my face and wept.

It was only a few moments before I heard a strange snorting sound. Opening my eyes, I saw I was surrounded by black-headed birds with dark-brown wings and light-brown bellies, their beaks pecking at the grass and short black tails jigging over white rumps as they fed and strutted across to a swampy patch of grass nearby. More dropped out of the sky, swooping down around my car, honking and shaking out their enormous wing feathers.

Dad's geese.

The cemetery was on their flight path, a safe place to rest and replenish before continuing their long journey to the Gulf. I began to laugh. He was there even though I couldn't find him and he'd have loved the incongruity of the situation.

I waited as long as I could, watching them feed, pushing and bunting each other aside, then I turned on the ignition and edged forward gingerly. A few geese stared inquisitively at me with their piercing black eyes, some honked and hissed but the rest, shuffling and snuffling allowed me to pass.

"I'll be back, Dad," I promised, "I'll be back in the spring," and drove away leaving him somewhere in the midst of his beloved birds.

Corinne Langston lives in Toronto.