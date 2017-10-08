George Nation instilled his unwavering values in his children

Father. Chicken farmer. Investment dealer. Gardener. Born Aug. 4, 1919, in Montreal; died March 12, 2017, in Victoria, of complications from a broken hip; aged 97.

George was colourful and quirky, some might say eccentric; he lived nearly 100 years, always restless, curious and energetic.

He enrolled at McGill in 1937 but, with war on the horizon, was eager for adventure and decided to join the Navy. Painfully thin, George tried downing quarts of water before the medical but still failed. A year later, the standards were loosened and he was admitted as a Sub-Lieutenant.

After the war, George decided not to follow his father and grandfather into finance and moved West to raise baby chicks at a poultry breeding farm in Duncan, B.C. Thanks to postwar price controls, the venture was not a success and ended in bankruptcy.

George was now in a real squeeze. He had no job, significant debts and after marrying Ann Goolden in 1947, they now had a baby (Madeleine) on the way. It was time to face reality and earn some money.

George joined Dominion Securities in Victoria. He had a natural aptitude for the investment business and rose quickly through the ranks becoming an executive vice-president in Montreal. But in 1973, he left the firm, telling people, "I was fired," with the frankness and honesty that was his hallmark.

A few years later, George and Ann retired to Victoria where he could pour his talent and energy into designing and building two magnificent gardens. And while his gardens earned him accolades, knowing the plant genus in Latin of everything in them, including obscure alpine rock plants, satisfied his keen mind.

Ann continued her family's philanthropic support of the Victoria Conservatory by establishing the Musical Garden Tour, which George supported with a plant sale that runs to this day.

As a father, George set a strict example for honesty with his children, Maddie, Chris, Ted and Andrew. He filed his own taxes and would never look for loopholes believing it was his duty as a citizen to pay his fair share. Back in Quebec, when the Autoroute ticket takers went on strike, George still dropped a quarter in the basket believing he shouldn't use the highway if he didn't pay.

He was also very thrifty. On rare family vacations, he told his children that for breakfast they could order one egg and juice or two eggs, no juice – not both. Once he gave Maddie a single ski boot for Christmas suggesting she could buy the other with her own money. At the time we thought Dad was just cheap, but we still live by the values he instilled in us.

George stayed true to character right to the end. When he broke his hip and knew the end was close, he was specific and frugal about his passing. His ashes were to be held in a cardboard urn and scattered on his rosebed or other rosebeds if his were not available. He told us that if for some reason we wanted to celebrate his life, we could do so at our own expense.

He had no fear of passing on and instead looked forward to resting with his roses along Theatre Lane in Oak Bay, Victoria.

Ted Nation is George's son.

