Hoping for closure: A lost loved one’s story is finally told

Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.



During my childhood, my grandparents and father occasionally spoke of Uncle Neill. As a young girl, I clung to the belief that perhaps he had survived as a prisoner of war. I never gave up hoping he would make it home. Surely, we would have a reunion one day, grief eradicated, replaced with joy. Surely, the fog of emptiness and sadness that lingered around my family since he went missing in action would finally lift.

Flight Sergeant Laurance Neill Botsford signed up in Toronto in 1941. He followed in the footsteps of his older brother (and my father), Eric. On Feb. 5, 1944 – Neill's 25th birthday – he flew out over the Bay of Biscay off France to patrol for U-boats. His plane never returned. There was no evidence – no debris that could pinpoint a crash. The worst was assumed, yet no military records existed.

Story continues below advertisement

Almost a full year after receiving the missing in action telegram, an official death notice arrived. It was a final blow to my family. As awful as it was to lose Neill to war, not knowing his fate or having a grave to visit was equally haunting for all of us.

Now, as a mother, I watched my own children navigate the milestones my uncle missed. Looking back, I realized my grandparents and father were lost, trapped in a maze of grief and turmoil with no exit. Surprisingly, I found my feelings, too, were raw.

In 2007, the mystery of my uncle's demise began to unravel when my mother received a letter from Maureen Fahey of Manchester, England. She, too, lost an uncle in that patrol long ago, and inquired if my mother was related to Sergeant Botsford. Maureen's letter was an incredible surprise, stirring hope for answers but also sorrow since Neill's last remaining sibling, his sister, died a month before the letter arrived.

Maureen had begun a complex research project into her uncle, Warrant Officer Jimmy Fahey, who perished along with Neill on their lost plane. Maureen found a German collector of war memorabilia who had been a gunner on U-boat 763. Rudolph Wieser had been patrolling in the Bay of Biscay on the same evening of our uncles' disappearances. Rudolph wrote back to Maureen that his crew had likely shot down her uncle's plane. "In those days," he wrote, "Only one thing mattered, him or me."

Maureen and Rudolph met in Britain, shortly after discovering their shared war history. They reviewed his detailed German commander's report confirming that U-boat 763 shot down our uncles' Royal Air Force Halifax bomber. Rudolph recounted how they could not actually see the aircraft until it dropped its flares creating daylight conditions. "I am sorry – I am a gunner," Rudolph said. "It was a target we could not miss."

Maureen and Rudolph shook hands, understanding it could have gone either way, the release of a flare determining who lived and who died. Once Maureen gathered the full back story, she contacted the other seven families of the aircrew.

A year after we received the letter, I travelled with my three children and husband to the Runnymede Memorial, located just south of Windsor, England. This stately memorial that overlooks the River Thames is dedicated to men and women from the British Empire who were lost in air operations during the Second World War. Each of the 20,456 names carved on the Portland stone walls have no known grave.

Story continues below advertisement

Maureen escorted us through Runnymede's pastoral setting to where our uncles' names appear. It became painfully clear to me how important an inscribed name becomes in defining and revering a life. Staring at my uncle's name, I grieved that my grandparents, father and Neill's siblings never learned what happened to him before their deaths. Sorrow seemed to billow from each etched letter and my childhood wishes – a weathered hope for an eventual reunion – collided with my tears.

Neill's life was honoured at this memorial, marking his bravery and sacrifice with a symbolic resting place. Had my family known of it, we surely would have visited to bid him a loving goodbye. We made an etching of his name to bring a part of Neill home.

I was glad to share this poignant journey with Maureen. Our uncles would surely be comforted knowing that their final resting place presented an opportunity for their two nieces to meet 64 years later, bound together in grief but also friendship.

The mystery of Neill's death fuelled decades of loss until Maureen's letter arrived, like an unexpected breeze, finally liberating my family from the lingering fog. The tiniest details surrounding a loved one's death can become incredibly significant and provide the conduit for grief to begin.

Peace softly set in for me, especially when I imagined my father consoled by the knowledge that his younger brother had been found at last. I am forever grateful for Maureen's tenacity.

Visiting the Runnymede memorial wasn't the reunion I envisioned as a young girl, but Uncle Neill was found, remembered and loved again. A long-standing wound could now heal.

Story continues below advertisement

Jane Botsford lives in Toronto; she asked Cassie Connolly to write her story.