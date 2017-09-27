How a bookstore cashier gave me new perspective on my own life

Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I'm at the book store picking up a novel I'd ordered. The young cashier asks my name and retrieves my book from a back shelf. While processing the order, she looks at me quizzically. "Are you Deborah's sister?" I hadn't recognized her. Her parents are friends of my sister and brother-in-law. I've met the family several times over the years at our family cottage but hadn't seen them in a very long time.

"You taught me to do cryptic crosswords!" she offers cheerfully. "I still do them! I even have an app on my phone!"

I'm addicted to cryptic crosswords and delighted to learn I'd made a convert. We do cryptics at our cottage the way Victorian families gathered around the piano for an evening's entertainment. The young woman across the counter had shown unusual problem-solving proficiency for her age. She couldn't have been more than 14 at the time.

"My ex-girlfriend and I used to do cryptics all the time!" she says. "How would you like to pay?"

I retrieve my debit card. I have noted the term "ex-girlfriend." I want to ask, but don't – it's hardly the place; if I'm wrong, it could be awkward. I inquire instead after her parents and what she's up to now. She's 19, at university, doing well. Her family is well. I pick up my package and we say goodbye, nice to see you again.

I have some time on my hands and decide to go back into the store to browse. An hour later, I return to the cash with another book. I wait in line and, as it happens, arrive at her cash again.

She smiles, rings in my purchase, then suddenly, leans in. "I came out a year ago. I want you to know that you and your partner had a big impact on me. I was struggling back then and didn't know hardly anybody who was gay. When I met you guys and saw that you were in a long-term relationship and happy, it occurred to me – this is a real option! It helped me at a time when I was trying to figure things out. I just wanted you to know that. Do you want a bag?"

The sudden heart-to-heart at the cash throws me. "That's great!" I say, inadequately. "That is … I mean … er … " I glance behind me at the expanding queue. A dozen pairs of eyes are informing me my time is up.

In a loud voice, I say something to make them think we are discussing store policies. Then I lean in.

"I mean, it's not great to be gay or not gay! It's great to have figured it out. It's great that my partner and I influenced you positively. It's great that you're telling me. That's what's great!"

She smiles sweetly.

I ask how coming out had gone for her. She says her parents and minister were supportive; her younger sister a little too supportive.

"How so?"

"She did a school project on homophobia and wanted to interview me!"

"Did you do it?"

"Yes," she said, smiling.

I lean in farther, practically in her lap now. I tell her it's good to know that for some people in some places it's becoming easier to be gay. It wasn't like that 30 years ago. Cultural imperatives and religious prohibitions made it difficult to take hold of one's own life. Most people followed the path laid out for them, ignoring or avoiding important clues and indicators, trying to be normal, to fit in, afraid of disappointing or being rejected. Identity foreclosure led to a lot of suffering for a lot of people.

"I thought you were trying to tell me something when you mentioned your ex-girlfriend."

"You didn't pick up on it the first time, so I decided to just go for it. I wanted you to know how you helped me."

I leave the store a bit stunned. I drive home slowly, thinking about this confident, generous kid behind the cash. I think about all the years I floundered and hid. I think about us sitting around the cottage on a Saturday night deciphering word clues with a 14-year-old who was working on a far deeper puzzle. So much goes on below the surface of people's lives. So much goes on inside kids' heads. They just look like kids, tagging along with their parents, but they are these mysterious complex beings, bursting with potential, full of their own thoughts and contradictions, trying to make sense of their lives.

Perhaps humans are drawn to puzzles because they are fair and solvable, whereas our lives are messy and unfair, rarely yielding clear answers and never finished. In any case, it makes me happy that the sweet-natured cashier had an easier time coming out because of people like me and my struggling gay friends. By the time I get home, I'm rapping with Jay Z:

Rosa Parks sat so Martin Luther could walk

Martin Luther walked so Barack Obama could run

Barack Obama ran so all the children could fly

The kid behind the cash has made me feel like a part of history. Maybe the struggles in my own life have meaning in the big picture. I see myself as Rosa Parks, pillar of strength, fearless, unyielding, pointing the way for future generations. That lasts about five minutes. I pour a glass of wine and settle in with the day's cryptic and the next problem.

Donna F. Johnson lives in Ashton, Ont.