I don’t care what you say when I sneeze, just please say something

Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

It started with a sneeze.

Normally, I don't mind sneezing. I have no problem with the common sneeze. But this was a sneeze that would change everything.

I had just started my first-ever desk job and I was excited to have a cubicle to call my own.

People were nice, but I was having trouble getting a feel for the place. Often, your first impression of a work environment differs from the way you view it once you're more comfortable there. Then, one fateful day, I sneezed.

As far as sneezes go, it was average. I'm typically a consecutive sneezer; usually, one doesn't do it for me. Even though this particular sneeze was not wholly satisfying, it had done its job. As my résumé boasts, I am a committed, determined individual who puts 110 per cent into all that I do – and this includes my sneezes. I've never believed in holding back for the sake of being ladylike. If sneezes were to make up an orchestra, mine would be the trombone, rather than, say, the triangle.

My sneeze was certainly heard by all. In my postsneeze haze, I was concentrating on steadying the glasses on my face and disposing my used tissue, so I almost didn't notice the absolute silence that followed.

Until I did.

Where was the "bless you" In that moment? I would have settled for a "Wow, you can really sneeze" or even "Give us some warning next time." But there was nothing. A deafening, unsettling quiet.

Glancing discreetly around the room, I saw that everyone was hard at work, staring into their computers. All right, I thought. These professionals are probably so wrapped up in their important work that they didn't mentally register the sound of my sneeze. Or perhaps this was simply the culture of the office. Perhaps blessings were frowned upon in some kind of new, politically correct sense.

And yet, the very next day, the lady in the cubicle next to mine sneezed one of those feeble, stifled sneezes and received a prompt, pleasant "bless you" from a co-worker at the opposite end of the room.

I tried to think nothing of it. It was too soon to leap to the assumption that I'd inspired hatred in every staff member within earshot of my desk. Maybe I was too new to be blessed. Maybe a "bless you" is something you earn in this company. Maybe I had yet to pay my dues.

The next time I sneezed, it was a triple, and highly cathartic. I paused, ready to thank those around me for their upcoming blessings. None came.

I looked down at my keyboard in a controlled panic. Where was the acknowledgment of the near exorcism I had experienced moments before? Legend has it that when you sneeze, your heart momentarily stops. Apparently my colleagues were indifferent to witnessing a micro heart attack among one of their own.

For days, I waited. Someone else had to sneeze some time. Eventually, there would have to be one of those fabled office plagues that would circulate among all staff. I kept my ears peeled for even the slightest sniffle.

Finally, allergy season arrived. I, and a few others, began to show symptoms. It was at this point, I am ashamed to admit, I made the conscious decision to compromise my well-established character. I resolved to sneeze less boisterously, my own comfort be damned. I reasoned that maybe the reluctance to acknowledge my sneezes was related to the unabashed nature of my sneezing itself. I tried to make my sneezes sound more like something that would come from a baby chimpanzee than a congested wildebeest.

Still, there was no change. My co-workers' mediocre sneezes continued to be rewarded with polite blessings full of sensitivity, while mine fell flat – neglected, ignored, snubbed. I tried being the first to bless other sneezes, thinking maybe this would encourage my peers to catch on to my appreciation of the gesture.

My efforts were wasted. The immediate cluster of co-workers surrounding me refused to recognize my sneezes. Every once in a while, my boss or someone from another department would happen by when I'd sneeze and they'd bless me, or ask if I was all right. Other than that, I could probably have keeled over clutching my chest before anyone in my own department would look up from their screens.

I had been at the job a couple months and had begun concocting an impossible plan wherein I could whisk myself away to the restroom whenever I sensed an coming sneeze. But then, one day, I felt a sizable, significant sneeze coming on fast. Immediately, I dreaded the apathetic silence that would follow.

And I did sneeze. Big. Now, I don't know what that sneeze moved within me, but a part of me must've decided the silence would no longer stand.

"Ooh – excuse me!" I announced jovially. Then I got back to work.

I followed up my next sneeze, weeks later, with a self-blessing: "Bless me!" Since then, I've turned this into a habit. A particularly charitable or gracious individual may offer a supplementary blessing and I always appreciate it. I've also since returned to my uninhibited and fully animated signature sneeze.

Suppressing my tendency toward social neuroticism can be like trying to suppress a sneeze. As with an impending sneeze, the only way out of the feeling is through it.

Jessica Goddard lives in Mississauga.