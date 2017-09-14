Longtime Winnipeg councillor Harvey Smith was a character with character

Teacher. Politician. Social-justice activist. Free spirit. Born Nov. 6, 1936, in Winnipeg; died March 12, 2017, in Winnipeg, of natural causes, aged 80.

Harvey Smith represented Winnipeg's West End for 22 years as city councillor and for a short two-year term as NDP MLA in the mid-1980s.

Born in Winnipeg, he lost his parents in car accident as a young boy and was raised by his older brother in Vancouver. He graduated from both UBC and Simon Fraser University and returned to Winnipeg to begin his teaching career, first in rural Manitoba and then in Winnipeg.

Harvey was a popular educator, once urging his students to storm Lower Fort Garry, a Parks Canada National Historic Site, in a mock battle, a stunt for which he was called to the principal's office. He moved on to become a school librarian at Winnipeg's Technical Vocational School, where he was a popular teacher known for his colourful wardrobe and for "bumming" cigarettes off students.

In 1980 he was elected to Winnipeg City Council for the inner-city neighbourhood of Sargent Park. Upon learning of the council dress code, which included jacket-and-tie requirements, he visited a Salvation Army clothing store and purchased 50 colourful ties at 50 cents apiece. His compliance with the dress code was, to put it mildly, entertaining.

As councillor, Harvey stood up for some of Winnipeg's poorest neighbourhoods in a city in which development interests dominated civic politics. To underscore safety issues, he once posted wanted posters in Winnipeg's Central Park asking the public to report any sign of missing police officers on foot patrol.

As the city's infrastructure crumbled, he once purchased street signs and erected them in crumbling city back lanes in the name of the mayor and the executive policy committee.

On another occasion, after falling and breaking his hip, he ran a campaign from his hospital bed, opposing a 25-cent hike in transit fares. He successfully argued that a weekly $2.50 hike for student or senior transit users was an unjustifiable increase, advocating that public transit should be free.

In October, 2014, Harvey was defeated in his bid for a fifth consecutive term, thus ending a 22-year run in civic office. His last great community battle was achieved in blocking plans to close the inner-city's oldest indoor facility, Sherbrook Pool.

In January, 2017, Harvey was saluted at the grand reopening of the pool and was recognized by both political dignitaries and local residents, all of whom offered thanks for his standing up for services for the poor and marginalized.

More than 200 citizens attended a celebration of his life in the city's West End Cultural Centre. He was saluted as the people's warrior – a character with character – and a tireless advocate for social justice.

His was a life well lived, a lesson for all of us that one person truly can make the world a better place.

Paul Moist is Harvey's friend.