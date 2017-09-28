Mammograms are never fun, especially when you’re called back for more testing

Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

The waiting room of the breast imaging department is austere and quiet. Faded mint green walls are peppered with breast health and pregnancy warnings. In between, on industrial padded chairs, two women sit perpendicular to one another, still as oysters protected by blue hospital gown shells.

"Remove your shirt and bra and put these on – one open to the front, the other open to the back. Hang your clothes in a locker and keep your purse with you." I step into two wrinkled but clean gowns so that I, too, can become a mollusk in waiting.

Every two years, I go for my mammogram. Like clockwork, the notice lands in my mailbox and I set it aside for a week, maybe three or four. When the first reminder arrives, I resign myself and schedule an appointment at the nearest clinic. The letter bringing good news of my healthy breasts usually arrives one to two months later.

This year's letter came early, barely two weeks after my mammogram. I was surprised by the BC Cancer Agency's efficiency until I read the words "further testing."

My lack of emotional reaction surprised even me. I set the letter on the counter and thought about my earlier test to ponder the possibilities of error. It was a normal experience. My breasts pressed one at a time, between vise-controlled glass plates and flattened until they resemble hamburger patties ready for the grill. How was this year different?

I must have moved and made the picture blurry.

I went about my busy life, working, writing, gardening and planning. Two weeks passed before the call came and the follow-up appointment conflicted with our planned, prebooked, prepaid holiday. Instead, I settled for the first Monday morning after our return.

Recording the date and time, I went on holiday with my husband, barely giving my need for "further testing" another thought, except to marvel at my calmness.

I think I moved and made the picture blurry.

My two faded cerulean gowns secure, I take my seat in the waiting room. The mammogram tech appears in the doorway and calls my name.

"How are you, today?" Her conditioned greeting and sunny smile seem in need of a rethink in this scenario, yet my answer, equally robotic, is true.

"Good, thanks." The 30-minute sunny morning walk to the hospital past the park, over the bridge and through the graveyard, was lovely.

Surely, I just moved and made the picture blurry.

"We're rechecking your right breast." Her arm gestures toward the imaging equipment. "Slide both gowns off your shoulder and step up tight to the machine. Good. Now lean in."

The technician rests her hand on my back an gives a gentle push as she lifts my breast onto the cold glass. The plate digs into my rib cage, I turn my head to the side. The top portion of the machine presses against my head and forces me to contort my neck to get as close as possible. An unfamiliar hand pulls and stretches the flesh of my fatty gland away from my body, pats it down and holds it firm onto the glass ledge. The top panel descends and flattens out all my glandular plumpness. As the vise tightens, indescribable pain invades the depth of my breast and shoots hot needles up my arm into my neck. I picture my insides forced to ooze out my nipple, like finishing off the dregs of a toothpaste tube.

I think I moved and made the picture blurry.

"This is the tightest I've ever been squished," I say, although it's nearly impossible to enunciate through gritted teeth.

"The tighter the better, it's the only way to get a clear picture." More millimetres of tightness. "Don't breathe. Good – now turn to the side and tuck in tight."

I concentrate on breathing and counting – counting – breathing and counting – as the painful process is repeated from the new angle. "All done. Wait here while I take a quick look."

Massaging the feeling back into my breast, I lift both gowns back up over my shoulder.

"I think it looks good. Go back to the waiting room while I run it by the radiologist and see if she still wants an ultrasound.

If she does, she may want to do more testing as well. It might take a few minutes, it might take all day."

"All day?" The thought of losing an entire day to a mammography allows the first hint of anxiety to seep into my psyche.

But I just moved and made the picture blurry.

My ultrasound is far friendlier than my mammogram. The liquid gel squeezed onto my skin is warm and the technician gentle and friendly. This computer screen is faced toward me and I watch the gelatinous and fibrous images of my breast slosh and swirl as the sonographer runs the probe over, under and around my flesh. They could be images from the Earth's deepest depths to my untrained eyes.

"All clear. You're good to go."

"I'm finished?"

"Yes. Your breast probably wasn't flattened enough the first mammogram and what showed up was likely just dense tissue.

Relief trumps disbelief as I check my watch. In less than forty-five minutes, I have my life back.

The picture was just blurry.

Back in the waiting room I look across at the lingering women and say a small prayer of thanks and hope for all women to share in my good fortune.

Joanne E. Betzler lives in New Westminster, B.C.