My best friend is suffering in hospital – but writing letters is keeping us connected

I write to her more than she writes to me. We're best friends, and have been since we were little. We have to write letters because she keeps trying to die.

I anticipate the little orange envelope every day until it arrives. Her notes are always written in pencil and, sometimes, the words fill two to three lines. Her writing is large and the letters are nice to look at, especially A. I love reading about how she is and what she's doing. There is just as much evidence of her personality in one handwritten sentence as there is in her contagious laugh.

We've been writing letters since the day she sent me her last text. I was in history class. She hadn't been to school in weeks and she had stopped taking my calls. The start of high school was a whirlwind of identity crises. Amidst the chasing of older boys and the chronic changing of hair colours, I was never the friend she deserved.

I was sitting in class when she told me she swallowed 90 pills. My best friend is on suicide watch, so I write her more than she writes to me.

At the age of 17, in the year 2017, digital technology connects me to the people I love at the click of a button; the window for communication is always open and it's easy to take the time we have with our friends for granted.

Despite being digitally surrounded by friends at all times, we are still so lonely.

In our preteen years, I felt my friend needed to know the second a new thought entered my mind. She would respond instantly and it was rare that we would run out of things to talk about. We were constantly connected, we never missed a beat. Four years ago, they took away her cellphone and cut off her access to the Internet. I was told it wasn't healthy for her to be influenced by the outside world any more.

Now, I sit down at my writing desk with a pen and a piece of paper. For the past four years, I have had to learn how to sum up everything I've wanted to say to her on a slip of paper that fits inside an envelope. While technology and social media rapidly evolved in the world around me, I felt as though my whole world had stopped.

Canada Post says they deliver in rain or shine, but it's a few weeks before I know what one of her Tuesdays was like last month.

When the window to communication is always open, we're never forced to write anything meaningful. That's changed for us, and I learned all at once how I never really knew how to truly communicate.

The hospital gave her a room that she decked from floor to ceiling with beautiful artwork that she never signs her name on. I remember first driving up to the institution and knowing exactly which room was hers because of the excessive amount of coloured paper taped to the window.

She's so creative and always has been. Growing up, I couldn't help but envy her ideas and her insights and was charmed by the way I thought she saw the world. She wore a gum wrapper on the bridge of her glasses and would smile and say "thank you" when old people would tell her that it was a "fashion statement."

She was the one who thought of painting faces on all the tree stumps after the trees on my block were cleared, she also whittled wands out of the leftover branches. For hours, we would craft away in blissful symbiosis under the suburban summer sun, never exchanging a word, content in our own company.

When her grandma died, I put my hand on her shoulder. We hated feeling like players on a bad sitcom, but we always had ways of rolling with the punches together without making a big fuss. To talk about our real feelings felt awkward and unnatural. I would try to find the right thing to say, but didn't know how to say it to her. I wish I could write her a letter that felt just as comforting and authentic as a hand on her shoulder.

I love her more than I'm capable of loving most people or things, but it's hard for me to write and tell her how scared I am. It's hard to tell her I don't sleep at night. Nothing I write feels important enough when I never know which of my letters will be the last one she reads.

I worry all the time that she doesn't know I care. To compensate, I write in nine colours of ink, draw a picture of her house next to mine, litter the envelope with shiny dog stickers and seal the deal with an excessive amount of tape. She always loved taping things, especially my Christmas presents. I would make a fuss about having to unravel layer after layer and she would lean back with a cocky grin at my struggle. It was fun pretending to be mad, when I really found it funny. She was pretending to be happy, but I never would have guessed.

I'm older now than I was when we played in the grass and painted on the streets. I know now that the good ol' days aren't supposed to last forever.

We write each other letters all the time. I keep her letters in a box on my bedside table. She writes to me in pencil, but I always trace over the letters with black ink. We're best friends and we will be until we're old. I'm sure that in a way, we'll always be connected.

Grace Nichols lives in Welland, Ont.