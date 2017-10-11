No one knew the waters of Georgian Bay better than Keith Salt

Master navigator. Hunter. Fisherman. Archetype Ojibwa. Born Feb. 15, 1946, in Parry Sound, Ont.; died May 25, 2017, in Parry Sound, of liver failure; aged 71.

There were seven of us in two aluminum boats: six Toronto city boys and an Ojibwa named Keith Salt, our fishing guide.

We were anchored in an isolated cove – one of Keith's many secret spots for northern pike – in the middle of nowhere on Georgian Bay about an hour south of Parry Sound, Ont. It was a perfect day: steamy hot, no wind, water like glass, and a cloudless sky with brilliant sunshine.

Everyone got their rods hooked up with live bait and cast their luck to the water. Keith didn't fish; he observed.

Fifteen minutes and a couple of fish later, Keith blurted out an alarm. "Uh oh. Reel your lines in … right now. We gotta get out of here … big storm coming."

"What're you talking about, Keith?" we cried in exasperation, almost in unison. "The weather's perfect. Let's keep fishing."

"You see all those little eddies?" he said, pointing at the water. "The barometric pressure is going haywire. A huge storm is coming. We gotta go … RIGHT NOW!"

We took off at full tilt for 30 minutes. It was a race against the clouds to Keith's cabin. Just as we arrived, the storm hit. We could only get one of the boats tied to the dock. The other flew onto the shore and slammed against the trees. We made it into the cabin just in the nick of time. It was 1985, and what would end up being called the Barrie tornado killed 12 people, injured hundreds, destroyed 300 homes and damaged 300 more.

Keith Salt knew about the storm before there was even a breath of wind in the air or a cloud in the sky. Just by looking at the water. No radar, no satellite.

Since that day, we fished with Keith at least one weekend every year for the next 32 years. We always caught way more fish than we could eat, solely because of him, of course.

The son of captain Roy Salt, Keith William Salt was born in Parry Sound, Ont., and grew up on the Ojibwa Wasauksing First Nation. He left the reserve while in high school and never moved back.

A master navigator, Keith spent 30 years as captain of the Island Queen, a 132-foot-long tour boat that plies the labyrinthine waters of Georgian Bay and the 30,000 islands. No one knew these waters better than Keith Salt. No one ever will.

With Keith's death, an encyclopedic knowledge of wildlife has vanished into the ether. He was an environmentalist and conservationist before the terms became vogue. His fishing, hunting and trapping skills were unparalleled.

In the mid-1990s, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources wanted to study the incidence of cancer in animals in the Parry Sound region. They gave Keith a long list of species to trap and body parts to collect. They made the mistake of not quantifying how many animals they wanted to study, and they compounded the mistake by agreeing to pay Keith by the body part.

After about five or six weeks of receiving dozens of carefully labelled baggies of kidneys and livers, a ministry staffer was quickly dispatched to Keith's cabin to tell him to cease and desist. He was catching far too many animals far too fast.

He was a remarkable utilitarian and a wise and courageous adventurer. He was an archetype Ojibwa.

Keith Salt leaves his wife, Jane, son Roy, daughter Leah (Ollie Tabobandung), two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many friends, and six "fishing idiots" – Howard Rothschild, Paul Orenstein, Rob Watson, Pete Watson, Mark Burkeitt and Neal Mednick.

Neal Mednick is a friend of Keith's.

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide.

