René (Moose) Morin had an everlasting sense of adventure

Husband. Father. Explosives expert. Traveller. Born June 1, 1936, in St. Albert, Alta.; died May 15, 2017, in Ottawa, of pneumonia and leukemia; aged 80.

Born René Morin, Moose earned his nickname in the 1960s after his company car collided rather spectacularly with a moose. He quickly learned the moniker made him far more memorable. When he'd introduce himself as Moose, people would often do a double take and ask, "Did you say Bruce?" He always replied, "No, it's Moose, like the big horny animal!" followed by his deep laugh.

His slightly offside humour, colourful language, unmistakeable laugh and huge heart were among the many traits that Moose will be remembered for.

Story continues below advertisement

As a child, he and his four siblings lived on an acreage with their parents, who set a strong example of faith and family for their five children. Although both his parents died before his own kids could get to know them, Moose often told stories that illustrated their tireless work ethic and senses of humour. After beginning a successful career in the explosives sales industry, Moose and his wife, Doris, moved to Ottawa to start his own consulting firm in 1978, the same year his second child was born. Those early years saw a lot of long hours and time away from his family, which Doris took in stride – they were always a team. Moose travelled a lot, but his three children never felt that he missed anything important – even when he did. His presence, as so many pointed out after he died, was larger than life, so it was felt even when he wasn't actually around.

Moose's love of travel led to many great adventures. He moved to Nicaragua to work in the mines for a year in 1960, and returned in 2012 with his oldest son and granddaughters to retrace his adventures.

He met the love of his life, Doris, on a trip to Spain in 1973, and, over their nearly 43 years of marriage, they travelled extensively, keeping a large world map at their cottage marked with all the places they'd seen. When Moose turned 70, he thought he'd probably stop travelling at 75. At 75, he said, "Let's see how things are when I'm 80." He returned from his last trip just two months before he died; in fact, on the day he died, he was scheduled to be on a river cruise with Doris and dear friends in Portugal.

It was only about five weeks before he died that Moose learned he was sick. In those weeks, he and Doris hoped for the best, but prepared for the worst. Along with his children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family, his many friends were a constant presence in those weeks and his final days.

The night before he went into the hospital with pneumonia, Moose was out at the golf club with friends watching his beloved Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the playoffs. He was still waiting on a diagnosis, which turned out to be acute leukemia. After one week in the hospital, it became clear that he wouldn't be able to beat the combination of leukemia and pneumonia, so Moose opted to cease active treatment and asked for palliative care. He died 12 hours later, after uttering his last words, "It's been a helluva ride."

Carla Hindman is Moose's daughter.