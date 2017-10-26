What’s the best way to find fans of Alice Munro? Start quoting her work

Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

When Alice Munro won the 2013 Nobel Prize in literature, I wondered if there would be a festive air in the English department where I teach, and where she is often taught. There wasn't. Nobody said a word about the prize, at least not to me. At the end of the day, almost experimentally, I mentioned to a colleague how happy I was for Munro.

"Oh," my colleague replied. "I didn't know she had a book out this year."

To feel less alone, I had only to retreat to my desk: In the hours since the early morning announcement, Munro's admirers had built perhaps the sanest collection of online comments I'd ever seen. True, some commenters seemed at home in the world in ways I'll never be. "I yelled when I read the news," wrote one in New York. "The cab driver asked me if I had won the lottery. Kinda." As a group, though, they struck me as both more serious and more fun than most of my acquaintances. I found myself wishing I knew these people.

It has never been easier, of course, to find an international community of like-minded adults, but there are two things that keep me from seeking Munro lovers in the usual miraculous newfangled ways.

The first, is that the people with whom I get along best aren't any kind of joiners and avail themselves of only anti-social media. The second is trickier: I don't seem to need to talk a great deal about Munro's books – or not in a way that would lead me to either a book club or a literature class. In my own classrooms, where I teach essay writing, I'm more like a carpenter imparting the fundamentals of woodworking than a historian expounding on the furniture. I present models, but don't endlessly lecture on them, preserving both my reading privacy and the essential (for me) mysteries of literature.

Another Nobel laureate, Saul Bellow, once told a friend that when he published a novel, "50,000 people buy it in hardcover, 5,000 read it and 500 care."

Of the people who buy, read and care about Munro's books, I have no idea how many are oddballs like me. Munro's own grandfather read his way through the library but "never talked about what he read." Most of the evidence of our existence turns up in fiction, which makes it no less real or reassuring. After all, characters come from writers who believe in them.

What is it that I would want to discuss with Munro's readers? Lives of girls and women. Lives of boys and men. Dinner parties such as the one in Jakarta: "Everybody in the room was so certain of everything. When they paused for breath it was just to draw on an everlasting stream of pure virtue, pure certainty." Cocktail parties like the one in To Reach Japan: "Here nobody was safe. … An air of cleverness or nerves obtained, no matter who you were." Changes that elude sociology: "There are people who carry decency and optimism around with them, who seem to cleanse every atmosphere they settle in, and you can't tell such people things. … It used to be older people who claimed this protection from you, but now it seemed more and more to be younger people." (Or so thinks Eve in Save the Reaper.)

Evidently, I am no good at steering wholly clear of the books, but they are, I assure you, merely a way into conversation.

And when the person I'm speaking to knows the fiction as I do, we're pretty quickly launched. Recently, for a book on the complexities of confidence, I interviewed the novelist Elizabeth Strout, a great Munro fan. Our shared experience meant that, often, I didn't even need to pose questions. I'd quote a passage of Munro's – "I am a writer. That does not sound right. Too presumptuous; phony, or at least unconvincing. Try again. I write. Is that better? I try to write. That makes it worse. Hypocritical humility. Well then?" – and we were off. I talked with Strout, a stranger, more easily than I do with people I see every day.

Then again, perhaps I'm idealizing what it means to be steeped in Munro. Apparently, you can enjoy her stories without being all that fazed by them. "Awesome to have a child," Greg says to Greta in To Reach Japan. "That was another word new at the time," Munro writes, "or at least new to Greta." Greta's response: "It happens." Something to think about here? Maybe not.

You finish the story; Munro wins the Nobel; you watch the official interview on YouTube. "She is an awesome person," you write in response. Or: "This video is awesome." Oh, it wasn't, but Munro's patience was. There she was, honoured so grandly for her life's work and met with questions that showed no understanding of it, or her.

"What can be so interesting," she was asked, "in describing small-town Canadian life?" You just have to be there.

"Has it been hard to tell a true story from a woman's perspective?" No, not at all.

"Are you a cultural person?" Probably. I'm not quite sure what that means, but I think I am. Yes.

"You seem to have a very simple view on things." Do I?

In What is Remembered, a young woman named Meriel "is either too bold or too shy, much of the time." So am I. My bold self writes this essay and longs to talk to anyone who roared at that interview.

The shy one, on the other hand, fears that giddy responses to this piece would only make her uneasy. (How little it might take: a "Reading is Sexy" tagline beneath an e-mail signature.) She has more fortitude than her bold self – is, in a way, bolder – and she usually prevails.

Not this time, I'd like to say. But that remains to be seen.

Linda Hall lives in upstate New York.