Why this mother is a gladful boomerang child

When I moved out of my parents' house after university, I never thought I would be moving back in three years later, married and eight months pregnant with our ornery cat in tow. My husband and I are hard-working and responsible and make decent salaries. When I got pregnant, we set our sights on home ownership but ran into problems with the red-hot market and unpaid debts. We were not ready, I told my parents one afternoon while we sat in my childhood backyard. I was emotional. This was not how I pictured my life as I welcomed my first baby.

After a few nights, my parents invited us over for dinner and suggested that we move in so that we could pay off our debt and beef up our savings while I was on maternity leave. I winced at the prospect. I've always wanted to be independent, to make it on my own, and I felt guilty for bringing new strain on them so close to retirement. I worried about what it might do to our relationship. I felt like moving back in would make me a failure. I laughed it off. But as I looked around our tiny one-bedroom apartment later that night and tried to picture where the crib would go, I realized this would be the best decision for our family in the long run. As one of my friends said, "When you have kids, your pride doesn't matter any more. You do what you have to do to make their life better."

My husband and I promised ourselves and my parents it would only be a little over a year and we would be on our way back to responsible adulting.

Fast-forward to going into labour in the guest bath and having the local fire department stomping up the stairs while my parents looked on in shock. "Were you planning a home birth?" the firefighters asked my father. It was an adventure to say the least, but our little boy made it safely into the world and we were home from hospital a few days later.

Living with my parents as a married adult with a baby has its challenges. First, there are the little annoyances that come with sharing space. Much to her chagrin, we have yet to get the hang of loading the dishwasher to my mom's standards. Or sometimes my parents want to chat with me when I just want to sit on the couch wrapped in a blanket and watch Netflix. Then, there is a lack of privacy. My husband and I are painfully aware of propriety and don't share the shower in the morning like we would have in our own place (a time-saving and ecofriendly option). And then there are the unintentional hurts. The questioning our parenting decisions and the passive-aggressive mumbles of "we did it for you and you turned out okay." I've discovered that when you are a parent, any route you choose for your child will offend someone who chose a different route. Finally, it doesn't matter how many degrees and accomplishments you have collected in your life, moving home with your parents automatically turns you into a warped version of your petulant teenage self.

I expected these difficulties to a point. What I didn't expect were the moments I would cherish. Like how my parents took our baby for a few hours late into one night when I was a wreck and really needed to sleep. Or how they tell me that I'm doing great when I break into frustrated tears. How we laugh together at the funny things my son does and celebrate his tiniest milestones together. How all of us share a deep love for this sweet little person and his heart-melting smiles. And how much they are enjoying this special time with us. It turns out that they are as grateful as we are.

I'm not sure what the future holds for us once I return to work. The real estate market still isn't accessible to us and with daycare costs as they are I don't know if we will be able to do it all. Home ownership isn't a right or a reality for a lot of young couples like us these days. We may have to go back to renting while we nurture our nest egg and wait out the market.

I still grimace when my husband tells people at parties where we are living. I don't invite my new mom friends around for play dates, opting instead to meet at their houses or at the park. When I see our neighbours who knew me as a child, I try not to meet their gaze. It's still embarrassing. I feel like they will judge us, like I am judging us. I feel like it might reflect poorly on my parents for raising a 31-year-old boomerang child, home with a child of her own. A loser.

But when I see our savings growing and my son sitting on his grandpa's lap at the breakfast table reading the paper, I don't feel like a loser. My son has four people to directly care for him and teach him instead of two. He has a special bond with his grandparents that he wouldn't have had if we found a house somewhere in the outer limits of this megacity.

In the end, my friend was right. When you are a parent, you do what you can to make your child's life better. Whatever happens, I'm glad we did this.

Allison Bothley lives in Mississauga.