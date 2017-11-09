A compact for on-the-go skin perfection at any time

The Product

Giorgio Armani Beauty My Armani To Go, $75 through www.armani-beauty.ca.

The Promise

Story continues below advertisement

Available in six shades, this new essence-in-foundation is a lightweight foundation infused with a hydrating skincare essence made up of litchi extract, glycerine and hyaluronic acid. It's contained in a cushion that comes in a portable compact for on-the-go skin perfection at any time.

How it works

The water-in-oil emulsion is enriched with tried-and-true skin-care ingredients to deliver hydration and provide coverage with a fine veil of buildable pigments. The formulation's reflective polymers allow skin to breathe under the product while adding luminescence; the silky finish imparts a soft-focus glow.

How to use it

Soak the applicator to pick up foundation before swiping it across the skin, dabbing to blend. Repeat as needed. To finish, dab foundation under eyes and around the nose and lips using the straight edge of the applicator.

The bottom line

The cushion compact formula exploded on the North American market a couple of years ago as an all-the-rage import from Korea; it's a popular alternative to bottled foundation, and for good reason. Whether you're far from home or simply out all day and/or night, this travel-friendly product has everything you need in one convenient package. Armani's liquid foundation has long had a cult following for its "lit-from-within" finish, and this transportable version has done good by its predecessor's name. Applied in the morning, its lightweight formula was long lasting, and any touch-ups throughout the day added a cool boost of hydration along with extra coverage. This cushiness is easy to get used to.

Story continues below advertisement