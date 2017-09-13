Clé de Peau infuses high-end foundation with skincare ingredients

The Product

Clé de Peau Beauté The Foundation SPF 21 Broad Spectrum, $395 at Holt Renfrew.

The promise

For a lit-from-within glow that increases with use, this lightweight foundation delivers the texture of a moisturizer, and nourishes skin as it perfects the complexion with a radiant finish.

How it works

This foundation marks the first time Clé de Peau has infused skincare ingredients into a foundation, including botanical extracts, hyaluronic acid and the brand's exclusive Illuminating Complex EX. The oil-to-gel formula gives a luminescent and blurring effect to the skin.

How to use it

After applying your skincare and primer if desired, apply the foundation using the accompanying spatula to the forehead, nose, chin and both cheeks. Smooth the foundation over your cheek with two or three circular motions, working upwards and outwards until blended. Repeat the process on the other cheek, over forehead and nose and around eyes and mouth.

The bottom line

The profusion of BB creams circa 2012 ushered in a new era in cosmetics. No longer satisfied with plain old makeup, now we want makeup with benefits. And why shouldn't we? If something is going to be on your beautiful face all day, it should really earn its keep, much like Clé de Peau's new offering does. It's a nice feeling applying such a high-end foundation in the morning, a rush that I think contributes to the overall glowing effect. I found no need to wear my usual cheekbone highlighter with this product, and preferred the finish without any primer because really, there shouldn't be anything between you and something this rich. While the finish was indeed compliment-inducing, the steep price tag is tough to swallow. Spending $400 on a foundation, a flight or a nice pair of shoes is your choice, and that's a luxury in and of itself.

